WATCH LIVE: Rockford’s 2022 Celebration of Freedom fireworks

The first time in over 40 years of our family hay baling business we had some of our hay stolen from a field near 35TH street and Linden Rd in Rockford. Believe it was stolen in the last week. They were 5 x 6 bales of grass with some alfalfa with over the edge green bale wrap, if someone saw some bales hauled in that area in the last couple weeks and can tell us what the trucks looked like, or what day it was, we would really appreciate the information so we can forward info to police department. Perhaps you took delivery of some hay of this type that is a little different from what you usually get from someone, please let us know.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO