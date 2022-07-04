ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: Rockford’s 2022 Celebration of Freedom fireworks

By John Clark
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Watch Rockford’s 2022 “Celebration of Freedom” Fourth of July fireworks spectacular, a 30-minute broadcast direct from downtown Rockford at 9:30 p.m

Good Day Stateline host Michelle Abraham will be live from the event, which will see fireworks light up the night sky, synchronized to patriotic music simulcast on xx

You can watch it in the player above.

