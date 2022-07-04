ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Women organize Independence Day protest in favor of abortion rights

By Alex Gladden, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vA3wv_0gUhSJYR00

On the Fourth of July, a crowd of more than 110 people, mostly women, lined Garrison Avenue. No one wore red, white and blue. No one waved the American flag. Among the protesters, the consensus was that they are not free in the land of the free.

Emily McKinney, Phylis Savoy and Anyely Cruz organized the protest. McKinney and Savoy graduated from the Future School in May, and Cruz also graduated from an online high school based in Springdale in May.

“We really wanted to show that this year there really wasn’t anything to celebrate,” Cruz said about the Fourth of July.

Cruz founded the For You Project this year. The protest marked the organization's first event. Cruz envisions a future for the group where members can give people who are homeless a hot meal, or they can deliver medications to immunocompromised people.

“We’ve been raised to be feminists and stand up for ourselves because the government wasn’t going to do this for us," said McKinney, who would have died without the abortion she had last year.

Many women at the rally voiced the feeling that they are losing rights.

“Specifically I want my daughter to have the rights that her grandmother fought for," Bethany Fritschie-Threlkeld said.

Renee Davidson said that the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes her feel like she is going back in time.

“Birthing a child should be a right and not a punishment," Davidson said.

Davidson expressed fear that the Supreme Court would not stop at eliminating abortion rights. She worries that the justices will target the LGBTQ community and contraceptives next.

Davidson also added that each woman should be able to decide when life begins.

“They’re saying that a clump of cells is alive but it’s not," Davidson said.

Max Bock said he attended the protest because he is “fighting for women’s rights, women’s equality."

“We definitely don’t think the Republican Party should be dictating what a woman should do with their body," Bock said.

Loki Blaze said that the Roe v. Wade ruling affects more people than just women. It affects trans people as well, Blaze said donning the transgender flag as a cape.

Blaze also pointed out that pregnancies can be dangerous for people with uteruses. Blaze said that he would not be able to carry a fetus to full term because of his heart condition and would need an abortion.

“I’m here you know because the United States used to be a place of freedom," Tara Daugherty said. She later added, “They’re attacking their own country at this point."

In states, like Arkansas, where lawmakers have banned abortions, abortions will still happen. But they will be less safe, Blaze said.

Taylor Bowser said that Independence Day marked her first protest. Bowser has had an abortion and said she has no regrets about the choice.

“It was the best decision I ever made," Bowser said about her abortion.

Alex Gladden is a University of Arkansas graduate. She previously reported for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and The Jonesboro Sun before joining the Times Record. She can be contacted at agladden@swtimes.com.

Comments / 4

Related
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Independence Day#Transgender#Roe V Wade#Protest#American#The Future School#The For You Project#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Roe v Wade: Banning abortion won’t stop practice, Planned Parenthood says

Michelle Velasquez, the director of advocacy and services of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, has suggested banning abortion will not stop the practice. Out of the 70 people scheduled for Friday and Saturday, a Planned Parenthood clinic in the state could only see four patients before the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade was made public on Friday (June 24).“History has taught us that banning abortions will not stop them in Wisconsin or any other state,” Ms Velasquez said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WISCONSIN STATE
ETOnline.com

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Slate

Kansas Set Up an Election for Voters to “Decide” Abortion. Then It Stacked the Deck.

Roe v. Wade is gone. In a landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled nearly 50 years of precedent guaranteeing the right to abortion in the United States. In the wake of that decision, abortion policy will now be determined through the legislative process, mostly at the state level. Indeed, the majority opinion is premised largely on the notion that “the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.” But legislators keen on restricting abortion access are already showing that they have no interest in truly letting the people decide.
KANSAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
Glamour

How to Become an Abortion Clinic Escort

“I didn’t know how to help,” says Elle. She’s talking about the time before—before she got trained, practiced, and learned how to become an abortion clinic escort. She lives in New Jersey, a state that has strong protections for abortion rights. At first, she wasn’t even sure whether her help was needed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy