ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Education researchers share how SC can close achievement gap

By Jason Raven
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhNZG_0gUhSGuG00

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WSPA) – Researchers with the University of South Carolina’s College of Education have unveiled new report that details what South Carolina can do to accomplish a ‘whole child’ approach to education.

Research Professor Dr. Barnett Berry says the report outlines a roadmap for South Carolina. Dr. Berry is also the Senior Director for Policy & Innovation and Founder & Senior Advisor of ALL4SC.

Dr. Berry says whole child education connects and supports a young person’s academic learning by also attending to their social, emotional, cognitive, physical and mental health development and needs. According to Berry, the approach anchors schools as hubs of their communities while also relying on cross-sector partnerships.

The report says there are many out-of-school factors that impact academics.

ALSO ON WJBF: Hidden gems of the Augusta area

Berry says it is a more effective and cost-efficient system of schooling that could help students in South Carolina reach their full potential and have the knowledge and skills to succeed in life and career.
“South Carolina has many of the pieces of the puzzle in place,” he said.

States likes Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio have embraced some of these policies.

The report says there are things the state can build upon, like the South Carolina Department of Education’s Profile of the SC Graduate. This was put in place in 2015 and help begin personalizing learning for every student in South Carolina to transcend the “one-size-fits-all” approach to education.

Dr. Berry says, “There are a wide array of policies that actually undermine our efforts to support the whole child.”

The report found different agencies have their own visions, leading to fragmentation, division, and lack of coordination and collaboration.

Researchers suggest finding ways to implement policies from community schools in South Carolina public schools. Dr. Berry says, “Evidence shows that when you have schools working with their communities and bringing the support of the whole child into the academic work of the school — kids actually do better. They attend school more. They are more engaged in school.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Green Book of SC Marks Five Years with Print Edition

The last time the Green Book made its way down a South Carolina highway, the Jim Crow Era guide written by New York postal worker Victor Green told African American travelers which hotels, beauty parlors, and restaurants would be safe respites from both the road and racism. Over 50 years...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WJBF

New Georgia law bans ‘divisive’ concepts in teaching about race

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — A new Georgia law will limit what can be said about race during classroom discussions. While some are calling it an anti – critical race theory law, Senator Harold Jones said it doesn’t target CRT. ” This bill doesn’t ever say anything about critical race theory it just talks about […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
carolinapanorama.com

Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
WBTW News13

South Carolina AG Alan Wilson claims Biden’s car standards will force electric vehicles on Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining several other states in challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s corporate fuel economy standards, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon from his office. “South Carolinians are already struggling with the high cost of everything because of the Biden Administration’s radical policies and […]
POLITICS
WRDW-TV

Outlook unclear for ‘red flag’ gun law in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - States could receive money from the federal government to establish and maintain red flag laws – through the new bipartisan gun safety law. Nearly 20 states have these measures, which let courts suspend someone’s guns if they’re determined to be a threat to themselves or others.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Columbia#College Of Education#Policy Innovation
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Fishing Spot In South Carolina

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
HOBBIES
WJBF

SCDNR welcomes new K9 puppy Hank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources welcomed the newest member of its K9 team on Tuesday, Hank! According to SCDNR, Hank will spend his first ten months focusing on environmental and socialization training, before moving into more in-depth K9 training. The SCDNR K9 team is trained to help law enforcement track […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJCL

Coroner: South Carolina man drowns after helping swimmer in distress

A man who helped another person swim to safety at an South Carolina lake on July 4 became a drowning victim, himself, according to the coroner. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Michael Criswell, 38, of Greenville, was wading with friends Monday at Stamp Creek Landing on Lake Keowee when another person became distressed.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Commercial labs to begin monkeypox testing, CDC says

(The Hill) — Labcorp, one of the largest commercial laboratory testing networks in the U.S., will begin testing for monkeypox on Wednesday as the recent outbreak continues to spread. Labcorp will begin conducting tests using orthopoxvirus tests from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Orthopoxvirus is the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WIS-TV

CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties

STATEWIDE, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated community levels map, 8 counties in South Carolina report high levels of COVID-19. According to SCDHEC, counties with high community levels are Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, and Richland. SCDHEC recommends communities with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of taking 3-year-old without permission caught after pursuit, baby safe

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Kershaw County woman accused of taking her 3-year-old biological son from the home of his legal guardian without permission on Monday was arrested overnight after a vehicle pursuit, authorities said. In a news release early Wednesday morning, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said Vanessa Weatherford was arrested after a […]
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy