More witnesses turning up with evidence against President Trump in regards to Capitol insurrection

By Karlton Clay
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) – A member of the House Jan. 6 committee says more witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Capitol insurrection following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump.

Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information” in two public hearings this month and to “stay tuned,” because people are emerging “every day.”

Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted to join an angry mob of his supporters who marched to the Capitol, where they rioted.

Hutchinson also said then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone was concerned Trump would face criminal charges if the Republican then-president joined them.

