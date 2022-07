BOSTON -- The late Demaryius Thomas was posthumously diagnosed with CTE -- chronic traumatic encephalopathy -- by doctors from Boston University, the New York Times reported Tuesday.The former NFL receiver did not die as a result of the Stage 2 CTE, though, as he also suffered seizures, stemming from a 2019 car crash. His cause of death has still not been officially determined after nearly seven months, though "doctors in Boston said he most likely died after a seizure," according to the report. Dr. Ann McKee, the renowned neurologist and neuropathologist who is the director at BU's CTE Center, studied...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO