Fatal crash involving 18-year-old in western Minnesota

 2 days ago
A single-vehicle crash in western Minnesota resulted in the death of an 18-year-old driver around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3.

The State Patrol reports that 18-year-old Payton A. Larson, of Herman, Minnesota, was driving a Dodge Dart northbound on Highway 9 in Donnelly Township when he left the road and the vehicle rolled.

Larson died at the scene.

The State Patrol says Larson was not wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol was detected.

Nothing further has been announced.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

