Authorities identify 21-year-old area man as person of interest in Highland Park mass shooting

Highland Park police have identified 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III as a person of interest in the mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July Parade.

Authorities said Crimo should be considered armed and dangerous.

Crimo is said to be driving a silver Honda Fit with Illinois license plates. The license plate number is DM80653.

Officials said they believe Crimo was the one who used what they called a “high-powered assault rifle” to open fire on Monday’s crowd.

Earlier, investigators said the gunman used an unsecured ladder to access a roof overlooking the Highland Park parade route.

Although officials didn’t specify whether Crimo is from Highland Park, they did say he was believed to be from the area.

Police also identified a 12-block radius between Green Bay Road, Laurel Avenue, St. John’s Avenue and Elm Place as an “area of interest.” Residents in that area have been told to shelter in place and be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

This story has been updated with new information.

