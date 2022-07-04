ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linton, IN

Annual Linton July 4th parade brings in large crowds

By Will Price
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to Cheryl Hamilton, the executive director of the Linton-Stockton chamber of commerce, the work for this year’s parade started months ago.

“People don’t realize it, but it’s 12 months long. We’ll start in a week or two doing the good, the bad and the ugly for today.”

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Linton on Monday for the city’s July 4th parade, which had over 130 groups register to participate.

Abby Kane was in the parade for the first time, riding on her horse Montana. She said the crowd was the most memorable aspect.

“We were excited to bring the horses, new experience for them, new experience for us, and it was amazing getting to see all the people who came to support the parade,” Kane said.

Hamilton, the executive director at the Linton-Stockton chamber of commerce, said she was happy to see the success of the parade, but the work for her office doesn’t stop now.

“We still have things we have to pick up, we still have things we have to return. We do thank-yous to every parade entry. We send certificates to our sponsors thanking them for their sponsorship throughout the festival season,” Hamilton said. “Our work’s not done for another ten days.”

The Linton Freedom Festival will continue for the rest of the week, until July 9th.

