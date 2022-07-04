Firework prices blow up for Fourth of July festivities

The price of fireworks has blown up over the last year and that is leaving many people buying less which means you could see fewer fireworks shows in your neighborhood.

Christopher Visens said he found himself buying fewer fireworks than normal this year as the prices of gas, food and his mortgage have risen.

Wyler Ginns said he is on a budget and set aside $100 which allowed him to buy sparklers and other fireworks for his children.

The American Pyrotechnics reported costs are 35% higher industry wide in 2022 blaming shipping, raw materials and insurance costs as reasons for the hike in prices.

Chris Whited owns World-Class Fireworks in Fort Myers and said sales this year are down.

“Compared to the last couple of years, which were really unique because of Covid and lockdowns and that kind of stuff,” Whited said.

The best gauge of whether sales are slower this year may be based on how noisy your neighborhood is on July 4th.