LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in New Albany late Monday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. July 4, according to a news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. That's when officers were sent to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Bono Road, which is not far from State Street.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO