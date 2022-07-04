Derby Independence Day Parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -As the Aug. 2 primary election approaches, Kansans are seeing an increase in political signs across the state being defaced, destroyed or plucked from yards. The signs reflect views on an issue voters on both sides feel strongly about as Kansas voters get to decide the fate of abortion rights in the state by voting on an amendment to the state constitution. In yards across the state, Kansans display signs with messages that either say “yes,” or “no,” in response to the Value Them Both Amendment.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO