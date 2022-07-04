ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Derby Independence Day Parade

KWCH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomegrown's new location in Liberty, Mo. will feature a painting from Wichita State...

www.kwch.com

wichitabyeb.com

One of the best hole-in-the-walls in all of Wichita: Bomber Burger

When it comes to Wichita restaurants, one of the most polarizing and talked about places for best burgers, hole-in-the-wall, south side spots or even bucket list foodie places is Bomber Burger. Anybody who’s been there has formed a strong opinion of what they think and if they’ll return. For me, there’s no doubt I’ll always go back. I always leave my feelings at the door, step inside and get my appetite ready for what’s to come.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Derby paradegoers share favorite July 4th traditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Plenty of Independence Day traditions took place across Kansas on Monday, and one them was the Derby parade, where those attending shared their favorite July 4th customs. The parade itself had a great turnout. As for the other big tradition, well, here’s a spoiler -- fireworks....
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansans take in the Fourth of July at Riverfront Stadium and 'Red, White and Boom'

For many people, being around the Arkansas River Monday evening was the place to be. The Wichita Wind Surge played a special Monday night game in honor of the Fourth of July, with plenty of fans taking in American's pastime at Riverfront Stadium. “I can’t think of anything better. I really love sports games and the atmosphere,” said Ali Harnden.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

4 Kansas firefighters injured in structure collapse

SHAWNEE (KSNT) – Four firefighters had to be rescued and a fifth had to be treated for heat concerns while battling an overnight fire in Shawnee, Kansas. In a Twitter video from partner KSHB 41, Fire Chief Rick Potter said firefighters were called to the 4600 block of Silverheel Street near Grove Tuesday night at […]
SHAWNEE, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Sam’s Southern Eatery space in Wichita is about to get a new restaurant tenant

Wichita has had a few restaurants specializing in African cuisine over the years, and now, it’s about to get another. Beatrice Adem, a native of Cameroon who has lived in the United States for the last 21 years, has taken over the lease on the former Sam’s Southern Eatery space at 6600 W. Central, and she and her husband, Chico, plans to open a restaurant called Bchic Bar & Grill. Its moniker is a combination of their two first names.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

So far, 2022 has been a deadly year for motorcycle riders in Wichita

Wichita is on track for a high number of motorcycle deaths as it enters the deadliest month of the year. A fatal motorcycle accident June 26 put Wichita at eight for the year. That’s one less than all of last year and a couple short of all of 2020, which had a spike in motorcycle deaths in Kansas and nationwide, according to the nonprofit National Safety Council.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police: Man with sword attacks person in Delano

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of using a sword to attack someone in the city's Delano neighborhood on Tuesday. The attack happened at around 1: 20 p.m. in the 700 block of West 2nd Street. The department said...
WICHITA, KS
Sydney
KWCH.com

Sign vandalisms, thefts on rise ahead of vote on constitutional amendment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -As the Aug. 2 primary election approaches, Kansans are seeing an increase in political signs across the state being defaced, destroyed or plucked from yards. The signs reflect views on an issue voters on both sides feel strongly about as Kansas voters get to decide the fate of abortion rights in the state by voting on an amendment to the state constitution. In yards across the state, Kansans display signs with messages that either say “yes,” or “no,” in response to the Value Them Both Amendment.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Fire Department provides the 4th’s final safety reminder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many Fourth of July firework sales have been and remain strong this holiday. But while sellers are hoping their products fly off the shelves, the Wichita Fire Department is reminding fireworks lovers to stay safe. That’s because the WFD has already responded to at least one...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather alert for high heat and humidity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says clouds kept temperatures down a tad on Tuesday, but bright blue skies will send our highs into the triple digits today. Wichita will have to hit 107 (1980) to tie a record high and while that is unlikely to happen our forecast high of 102 will feel like 107 (or hotter) when you factor in the humidity.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita approves $50 rebate for lawnmower switch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita unanimously approved on Tuesday a measure to offer $50 rebates to people who switch from combustion lawn equipment to electric or battery-powered equipment, as long as certain requirements are met. The Lawn Care Equipment Rebate pilot program is funded by $10,000 from...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Fire works blaze Monday afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Baker Street for a first located on the outside of a home. Few details have been released at this time but the cause of the fire is said to be fireworks. No reports of injury or...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Trying to find 4th of July celebrations? Here’s a list

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 4th of July is just a day away, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate, here is a list of some events in the state. Abilene 4th of July Celebration, July 4. Anthony’s Explosion of Fun at Harper County Lake (Anthony Lake),...
WICHITA, KS

