Omaha Fire Department reports two house fires on Sunday

The Omaha Fire Department says fireworks started a fire that damaged a house on Pratt Street.

On Sunday night crews responded to a dumpster fire that spread to a vacant house. It was in the driveway between two homes.

Neighbors said the fire started when a firework landed in the dumpster and the department found that it was the cause.

On 38th Street in Omaha nine people are displaced and a dog died after a house fire Sunday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames and people evacuating. None of the four adults or five children were injured.

The fire department says the fire was an accident resulting from kids playing with fire.

