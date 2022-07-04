ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Fire Department reports two house fires on Sunday

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGTPr_0gUhPtzs00

The Omaha Fire Department says fireworks started a fire that damaged a house on Pratt Street.

On Sunday night crews responded to a dumpster fire that spread to a vacant house. It was in the driveway between two homes.

Neighbors said the fire started when a firework landed in the dumpster and the department found that it was the cause.

On 38th Street in Omaha nine people are displaced and a dog died after a house fire Sunday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames and people evacuating. None of the four adults or five children were injured.

The fire department says the fire was an accident resulting from kids playing with fire.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

LFR: Two house fires caused by improperly discarded fireworks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue closed out the Fourth of July and began July 5th with two house fires in southeast Lincoln. The first fire broke out around 11:15 p.m. Monday night at a home in the Fox Hollow neighborhood, southeast of 70th & Holmes Park. Battalion...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two Omaha houses damaged in fire sparked by fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. — Two Omaha houses were damaged when a fire spread from a dumpster, fire investigators said. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Donald Dooley said fireworks started the fire in the dumpster near 25th Avenue and Pratt Street Sunday night. That fire spread to two nearby homes. He said people were living in one of the homes. They're OK and have some damaged siding. Dooley said the other home was vacant and had more significant damage.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigating cutting after medics treat victim at scene

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police Department said they are looking for a suspect involved in a cutting early Wednesday morning. OPD said they are investigating a cutting that occurred at 1012 South 24th Street. Officers said responded to an apartment around 12:15 a.m. and spoke with the victim, Michael Clear,...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Fireworks Cause $170,000 Damage To Lincoln Home

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the 5900 block of South 81st Street just after midnight on July 5th. Neighbors saw a fire burning on the corner of the home. They pounded on the door to wake up those inside. All the residents were able to evacuate the home without injury.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Schuyler 17-year-old goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
SCHUYLER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plattsmouth man killed in roll-over accident

PACIFIC JUNCTION - A 28-year-old Plattsmouth man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Mills County and another Plattsmouth man was injured. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The reports says Dane Carlson was driving a BMW on 221st Street...
PACIFIC JUNCTION, IA
klkntv.com

One dead in crash near North 27th St

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident that happened north of Lincoln Monday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. A white SUV sped through the stop sign at 27th and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. and went into a bean field. After hitting a berm, the SUV went airborne and rolled.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Accident#The Omaha Fire Department
kfornow.com

Crash Early Tuesday Afternoon in East Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 5)–A crash during the noon hour Tuesday in east Lincoln has caused traffic issues for most of the afternoon. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called just after 12pm to Russwood Parkway and “O” Street, just west of 84th Street, where a motorcycle and another vehicle collided. Westbound traffic was blocked off most of the time, while the eastbound lanes were moving, but extremely slow.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Driver critically injured when Jeep hits tree

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A driver was critically injured when their Jeep crashed into a tree late Monday night. Douglas County deputies said the driver was in an "altered state of mind" and went off the road on 47th Street north of Ponca Road around 10:30 p.m. Investigators said...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: NE Task Force 1 say missing K9 officer has been found

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska Task Force 1 says it’s found its K9 officer that’s been missing since Monday. The unit says its K9 Koda had been missing since he jumped a fence while fireworks blasted off in the Hickman and Roca area during the July Fourth festivities.
HICKMAN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing east of Columbus. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

Two hurt in shooting after parking lot incident in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were hurt in a shooting early Tuesday after a disturbance in a parking lot in north Omaha, police said Wednesday morning. Omaha Police said in the news release that officers responded at 5:41 a.m. to a scene near 30th and Ames, but the two victims, ages 20 and 23, had already left the scene.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Parking lot altercation leads to shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting where two were injured that occurred on July 5. Officers said they responded to a call at 3024 Ames Avenue at 5:41 a.m. According to authorities, the 20-year-old and 23-year-old victims had already left the scene and arrived at...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between June 20 and July 6. Jordin Annmarie Anderson, 23, of La Vista, Nebraska, was arrested July 6th after Deputies assisted ABLE 1 in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-29 eastbound. Anderson was charged with Theft 2nd – Possession of Stolen Property.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

$15,000 of copper stolen from Anthony's Steakhouse on July 4

OMAHA, Neb. — A total of $15,000 worth of copper was stolen from Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on July 4, according to a police report. An officers respond to the restaurant, located near 72nd and F streets, around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary. Anthony Fucinaro, the owner...
KETV.com

Vehicle lands on its top in Lake Manawa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A vehicle went off the road and ended up on its top in Lake Manawa Monday morning. Council Bluffs police found the vehicle on the west side of the lake around 8 a.m. In a tweet, investigators said everyone made it out of the car and was doing OK.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Police search for suspect after 2 hurt in shooting on Ames Avenue

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police closed part of Ames Avenue while investigating a shooting. Police told a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer that a male and female victim were shot and went to the hospital in critical condition around 6 a.m. They said their injuries stemmed from an argument with another male.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy