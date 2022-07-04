ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Tiger making most of Summer League shot with World Champs

By Mike Ceide
 2 days ago
Golden State Warriors' Lester Quinones drives against Sacramento Kings' Jared Rhoden (32) during a California Classic NBA summer league basketball…

SAN FRANCISCO – What a first couple of days for former Tiger Lester Quinones in the NBA.

Playing on the Warriors Summer League team this weekend in the California Classic, Quinones started both games for Golden State against the Sacramento Kings and the Lakers, scoring big Sunday night against L.A. on his way to a game high 19 points. Quinones showing the ability to score on all three levels.

It’s still a long shot that Quinones makes the Warriors opening night roster, but he is giving Golden State something to think about and making the most of this summer league opportunity with the World Champs.

Quinones focused on growing his game from his days at the U of M.

“My role in college kind of was more so, like I said, catch and shoot and kind of just being in the corner and not really making plays. I feel like coming into the next level, I’m showing it more,” Quinones said. “I feel like I’ve always had it. But my role back in Memphis wasn’t to come off and make reads and be in the pick and roll. So I feel like a lot of people are starting to see it and feel like it’s something new, but I feel like I’ve always had it. I feel like that’s my niche. I’m kind of getting it, here is really that three and D role. I feel like with my size, I can really guard like one through four.”

“That’s something I think we believe he can be is a guy who makes shots at a pretty high level,” said Warriors Summer League coach Seth Cooper. “You got to see some of that today. And I think that’s something we can continue to build on.”

