WATCH: 10-year-old sinks game-winning buzzer-beater during tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WJHL ) — A 10-year-old boy hit a buzzer-beater during a basketball tournament in Knoxville over the weekend.

Stuart Stewart made the game-winning three-point shot to send his team, the NET Ballerz, to the final four at the U.S. Amature National Championships.

The NET Ballerz were coached by former ETSU guard Dimeco Childress.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.