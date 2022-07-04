WATCH: 10-year-old sinks game-winning buzzer-beater during tournament
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WJHL ) — A 10-year-old boy hit a buzzer-beater during a basketball tournament in Knoxville over the weekend.
Stuart Stewart made the game-winning three-point shot to send his team, the NET Ballerz, to the final four at the U.S. Amature National Championships.America’s oldest cave art found in Tennessee
The NET Ballerz were coached by former ETSU guard Dimeco Childress.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0