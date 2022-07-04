ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: 10-year-old sinks game-winning buzzer-beater during tournament

By Slater Teague
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WJHL ) — A 10-year-old boy hit a buzzer-beater during a basketball tournament in Knoxville over the weekend.

Stuart Stewart made the game-winning three-point shot to send his team, the NET Ballerz, to the final four at the U.S. Amature National Championships.

America’s oldest cave art found in Tennessee

The NET Ballerz were coached by former ETSU guard Dimeco Childress.

