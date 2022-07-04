ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jonathan Schoop gets six hits in Tigers' doubleheader sweep of the Guardians

By John Raffel
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop had two singles to close out a six-hit doubleheader, Eric Haase hit his sixth home run and Tyler Alexander pitched three-plus scoreless innings of relief to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 5-3 win over the Guardians in the second game on Monday night for a sweep of the day-night doubleheader.

Schoop, who entered the day hitting .191, had four singles in four at-bats and scored two runs in a 4-1 Tigers win in the opener. He made it six hits in a row with a leadoff double in the third inning of the second game, scored a run and added an RBI single in the fourth.

He scored from third on a fielder’s choice RBI by Riley Greene for a 1-0 lead in the night game. In the fourth, Jose Rimerez’s RBI double, Andres’ Gimenez’s sacrifice fly and Owen Miller’s RBI single gave the Guardians a 3-1 lead.

Tigers starter Alex Faedo was pulled with right hip soreness in the top of the fourth and Alexander (2-3) took over, pitching 3⅓ scoreless innings.

The Tigers scored two unearned runs in the fourth on RBIs by Schoop and Victor Reyes to tie it 3-3. Riley Greene’s RBI infield single in the sixth put the Tigers ahead and Haase homered in the seventh.

Trevor Stephan (3-3) took the loss for the Guardians. Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez retired the side in the ninth for the save.

In the opener, Garrett Hill won his major league debut by pitching six impressive innings and Miguel Cabrera delivered a key two-run single.

The Guardians played their third doubleheader in seven days and their seventh this season. The Tigers earned their first doubleheader sweep of the year.

A 26th-round draft choice by the Tigers in 2018, Hill (1-0) allowed just two hits, including a home run by Josh Naylor. He struck out three and walked one.

The two hits matched the fewest for the Guardians this season (June 18 at the Los Angeles Dodgers) and fewest allowed by Tigers pitchers (June 1 against the Minnesota Twins).

Cabrera’s two-run single in the first inning of the opener and leadoff single in the second inning of the second game, put him at 3,061 hits, passing Craig Biggio for 25th on the all-time list. His 1,831 RBIs tied him with Manny Ramirez. Cabrera has now hit safely in 11 consecutive games.

Guardians starter Zach Plesac (2-6) went six innings and suffered the loss.

Trainer's room

Guardians: Catcher Austin Hedges was eligible to come back off IL from concussion on Sunday but didn’t. Guardians manager Terry Francona said Hedges wasn’t returning on Monday. Josh Naylor, who hit his 11th homer in the fourth inning, walked in the seventh and exited because of back spasms. He didn’t play the second game.

Tigers: Right-hander Rony García (right shoulder soreness) is on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 30.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Jonathan Schoop gets six hits in Tigers' doubleheader sweep of the Guardians

