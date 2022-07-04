ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe police investigating pepper spray attack on protesters

By Jimmy Jenkins, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YL8C0_0gUhPiX700

The Tempe Police Department is investigating an attack on protesters that occurred Sunday evening at Mill Avenue and University Drive.

In a statement, Tempe police said community members were engaged in a protest "when a subject deployed what appeared to be pepper spray from a vehicle toward members in the crowd."

Both Tempe Police and Fire Departments responded to the incident.

The incident was filmed on social media accounts by protesters and others.

Several protesters and social media accounts identified the person in the car spraying pepper spray as Jennifer Harrison, the AZ Patriots leader who has led protests against illegal immigration and railed against government restrictions in response to COVID-19 .

On Monday, Harrison confirmed that she was the person in question, but was using the pepper spray in self-defense.

Referencing videos of the incident posted on social media, Harrison said, "you can clearly see an assault against the passenger window and the stream of pepper spray deployed after the unprovoked attack."

The Tempe police statement said "victims were treated" but did not provide any details on how many people were injured or the severity of those injuries.

Tempe police said they coordinated with witnesses and victims and the case is being investigated by detectives.

Have a news tip on Arizona prisons? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or at 812-243-5582. Follow him on Twitter @JimmyJenkins .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe police investigating pepper spray attack on protesters

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Teen dead following police shooting in Glendale, officials say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Glendale Police Department say a teen is dead following an officer-involved shooting on July 6. The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood near 61st Avenue and Bethany Home Road. According to investigators, a vehicle that was reported as stolen was found in the area with two teens inside.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Arrest made in fatal 'accidental' shooting in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man told police he "accidentally" discharged a loaded gun Saturday afternoon inside a moving vehicle and the bullet fatally struck another passenger. Porfiro Castro, 24, is facing murder charges after a gun he possessed was allegedly used to kill someone during a car ride through Tempe near the Arizona Mills mall.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Man dies from injuries following shooting in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Central Phoenix early Tuesday morning. After officers arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m. near 42nd Street and McDowell Road, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said. The victim was later...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

22 Arizonans Indicted for Drug-Related Charges After Criminal Gang Investigation

The Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) recently revealed that 22 Arizonans have been indicted for drug-related charges following a multi-year investigation of a South Phoenix criminal street gang. “According to the criminal complaints filed last week, in January 2020, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) began an investigation...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot to death at south Phoenix neighborhood park

Phoenix-area electric car owners say the investment is worth it and are saving money each month by skipping the gas station. Buckeye superintendent receiving salary, pension at the same time upsets board member. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A superintendent of Liberty Elementary School District 25 in Buckeye is receiving...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

15-year-old boy dead after being shot by Glendale police while reaching for gun, officers say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by Glendale police while reaching for a gun in a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon. Jose Santiago with the City of Glendale said officers found a stolen car at an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 p.m. Police say there was also a 16-year-old boy in the car as well.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Illegal Immigrants#University Drive
fox10phoenix.com

1 person hurt following shooting near Marquee Theatre in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - A shooting in Tempe has left a person injured during the early morning hours of July 4, according to police. The shooting happened near the Marquee Theatre, but no events were taking place at the time of the shooting. Police responded to the scene at around 1:19 a.m., and officials say there was some sort of argument between two people that ended with one of the people involved firing a gun.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

3 dead, 4 injured following shooting in Surprise

The crowd was chanting and holding signs outside the office near 32nd Street and Camelback Road around 7 p.m. The community came together to watch the fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July at Peoria Sports Complex on Monday evening. Monsoon takes a break as we heat up towards the...
SURPRISE, AZ
santansun.com

Police: Security at Glendale stadium won’t affect Chandler

Chandler’s City Council is approving an intergovernmental agreement to make the city’s police officers available to work security at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The deal with the Arizona Department of Public Safety is a renewal of a previous agreement and not something new. Police officials have said...
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kjzz.org

Phoenix police launch pilot-program to curb gun violence in the city

In conjunction with county and federal law enforcement agencies, the Phoenix Police Department launched a pilot-program to curb gun violence in the city. The department said firearm homicides are up 45% in Phoenix year over year. The new initiative assigns ten detectives to precincts with the most gun-related crimes. Sgt. Philip Krynsky said the program is designed to increase intelligence and communication between agencies.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Body recovered from Phoenix canal was homicide victim; no ID

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities were trying to identify a woman whose body was recovered from a Phoenix canal and police said it's a homicide case. Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. Tuesday. But when crews reached the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fireworks to blame for three fires within 12 hours in Glendale

The crowd was chanting and holding signs outside the office near 32nd Street and Camelback Road around 7 p.m. The community came together to watch the fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July at Peoria Sports Complex on Monday evening. Monsoon takes a break as we heat up towards the...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy