Here’s the proper way to dispose of fireworks, according to the Roseville Fire Department

(KTXL) — As people celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, law enforcement agencies are reminding the public to safely dispose of fireworks after using them.

According to the Roseville Fire Department, here is how you can safely dispose of “safe and sane” fireworks:

Completely submerge fireworks in a bucket of water

Allow them to soak at least overnight, preferably for 24 hours

Once they have had a chance to soak, drain any excess water

Place your fireworks into a sealable plastic bag to maintain moisture

Once you follow these tips, you can safely toss them in your outside garbage can for disposal

“Safe and sane” fireworks are those approved for use within California with the State Fire Marshal’s seal on the packaging. “Safe and sane” fireworks can only be purchased at licensed fireworks stands.

Fireworks without the fire marshal seal are considered illegal in the state of California. Any firework that files into the air, darts across the ground and explodes is considered illegal in the state.

When using “safe and sane” fireworks, here are safety tips from Roseville fire officials: