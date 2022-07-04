ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Alabama

By Dallas Parker
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3Ps0_0gUhPWtH00

ALABAMA (WHNT) – By the looks of recent data gathered by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Alabama are once again increasing.

Healthcare professionals told News 19 that COVID-19 cases and hospitalization could increase even more because of the Fourth of July holiday.

Huntsville Animal Services advises how to protect pets during fireworks noises

Something important to note, is that health experts say the data we’re seeing, especially now, is not accurate. However, based on what we can see, COVID-19 is spreading at a rather quick pace.

Just to paint a bigger picture, the entire state has a 22 percent positivity rate. Madison County alone is at 26 percent. This means a little more than 1 in every 4 COVID-19 tests administered are coming back positive. In the last seven days, Alabama has seen more than 7,100 new COVID-19 cases. 910 of those were detected here in Madison County.

Health officials are noticing that the number of deaths related to COVID-19 is not increasing on the same scale. Huntsville Hospital System President Tracy Doughty says that is likely a result of herd immunity due to the vaccine.

Roughly 2.38 million Alabamians have completed their initial vaccine series. 896,000 additional doses, or boosters, have also been administered.

Honoring Revolutionary War veterans on the Fourth of July

Health officials continue to remind everyone, especially as you celebrate big gathering holidays like the Fourth of July, that there are things you can do to slow the spread. Starting with staying away from people if you know you’re sick, and even if you aren’t sick, keeping clean hands and masking up aren’t bad ideas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 13

Jamie Parrish
1d ago

Covid will always be here. I don’t need your scam vaccination to make life even worst and give you more reasons to treat us into an early death!

Reply
3
sweetiepie 12478
1d ago

it's a way to get more money for hospitals and state government. the average that hospitals got 2020 and 2021 a small hospital is 17 million, what does that tell you. time's that by thousands of hospitals. that's the reason we got so little. they were saying people died of COVID-19 when they actually died of something else. so they could get the money, the more people died of COVID the more money.

Reply
2
Related
WAFF

COVID numbers highest since February

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 cases have reached the highest numbers since February. Dr. Wes Stubblefield, North Alabama’s district medical officer for the state health department, said while the numbers are rising, the severity of the strains is lowering. “That immunity is starting to wear off,” Dr. Stubblefield said....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

People make the most money in these 10 Alabama counties

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Government
Madison County, AL
Government
County
Madison County, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Madison County, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
WFLA

Florida COVID transmission levels high in most of state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Of Florida’s 67 counties, just seven don’t have high COVID-19 community level transmission, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the counties with a lower level of transmission are in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization#Healthcare#Gat
Nick 97.5

Looking For an Amazing Job? Here are Alabama’s Largest Employers

There are many reasons why Alabamians are looking for new career opportunities. The motives range from the financial end to having a sense of purpose within the workplace. Some individuals want to leave a toxic work environment or want to achieve a better work-life balance. Whatever the reason, my Dad always preached the best time to find a new job is when you got one. Alabama offers some of the most diverse industries with major companies based in the Yellowhammer State.
ALABAMA STATE
uschamber.com

A “Strong” Candidate for Alabama’s 5th District

In June, voters in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District Republican primary made a strong, solid choice in current Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. Strong has the credentials, skills, and record of maximizing the growth of our economy and creating good-paying jobs in Alabama with a recession an increasing possibility and as people and businesses across the state struggle to pay their bills. That is why the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Dale Strong. He has delivered results for Madison County and will do the same for the 5th Congressional District as a Member of Congress.
ALABAMA STATE
Wetumpka Herald

Counties with the most veterans in Alabama

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Ordered Half-Staff Immediately Through July 9th

Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered for the victims of the Highland Park Shooting. This is in accordance with the presidential proclamation. She is directing that flags be immediately lowered and flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9th. She noted this is in remembrance of the horrid tragedy that occurred in Highland Park, Illinois. She also said during this difficult time she calls upon the people of Alabama to “uplift the victims of this tragedy in prayer.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Half of this Alabama school’s students live in poverty. Here’s how they beat the odds in math.

Alabama’s students have gained a reputation for not being good at doing math. But don’t tell that to Cordova Elementary Principal Dianne Williams. Williams leads the 400-student rural elementary school tucked into the hills of Walker County about 35 minutes northwest of Birmingham. Her school is one of Alabama’s “high flyers” – schools identified by AL.com that have a lot of students in poverty and not a lot of local tax support, yet have student achievement among the highest in the state.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Pennsylvania man accused of using $400,000 COVID funds to buy Alabama home

A Tioga County, Pennsylvania businessman has been accused of using $420,000 of government COVID-19 relief funds to buy a house for he and his wife in Alabama. Nicholas Perkins, 57 of Wellsboro, is charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court with wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, bank fraud and making false loan applications.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Athens to host Suicide Awareness Walk on Friday

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of Shannon Long will host a Suicide Awareness Walk in Athens this week. According to a news release, the event will be held at Swan Creek Park beginning at 4 p.m. with the walk starting at 7 p.m. The event includes food trucks, activities, and the chance to speak to others whose lives have been touched by suicide.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy