Energy-efficiency tips for saving money, keeping cool this summer in NC

The State of North Carolina has just been awarded the coveted 2022 Platinum Shovel award by Area Development magazine for having the most significant investment and job creation projects in America. The annual award is part of Area Development’s analysis report of economic development projects and trends around the country....
Raleigh, N.C. — Right now, 38.5 cents from every gallon of gas you put in your tank goes toward road construction projects in North Carolina. However, as more drivers make the switch to electric of more fuel-efficient vehicles, the state says funding from this gas tax won't be enough to pay for future transportation projects.
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Forest Service is now accepting orders in its annual tree seedling sale. With an average annual production of 15 million seedlings, the Nursery and Tree Improvement Program produces enough native and genetically improved tree seedlings to plant around 30,000 acres of land each year.
(WGHP) — You may find some good news the next time you go to fill up your tank. North Carolina was fortunate to have never hit an average of $5 per gallon of gas, though the fear was certainly there. In California, prices broke $6.40 a gallon, Oregon topped $5.50 and New York just barely […]
The $27.9 billion budget approved by the North Carolina General Assembly recently includes more than $250 million for construction projects on government buildings in downtown Raleigh. That plan includes a new State Government Executive Headquarters for the governor’s staff and Council of State meetings and an education complex with offices...
RALEIGH – In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the summer of racial reckoning in 2020, North Carolina’s tech industry promised to do better when it came to diversity and inclusion. But recent data and interviews with experts suggest efforts to diversify the famously white male-dominated industry are struggling.
If you are thinking of relocating, let me invite you to think about the best places to live in North Carolina. We have it all from some of the best coastline in America to the incredible Great Smoky Mountains and everything in between. BankRate.com just compiled a list of the...
The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.
Join Conserving Carolina for a free lecture entitled, “Coyotes in North Carolina: History, Distribution, Myths, and Facts,” presented by Colleen Olfenbuttel, a Certified Wildlife Biologist and the Black Bear and Furbearer Biologist for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, on Saturday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Anne Elizabeth Suratt Nature Center at Walnut Creek Preserve.
July 6, 1977 was obviously a beautiful day in Charlotte, North Carolina, as it was Bojangles Day. No, we don’t know what the weather was like. Doesn’t much matter. What does matter is that on that glorious day, the Lord saw fit to give us Bojangles, as they held a grand opening for the first location in North Carolina.
(NEXSTAR) – With the way the real estate has been going over the past few years, it can feel like everywhere in the U.S. is unaffordable. But according to a recent analysis by MoneyGeek, that’s not exactly the case. Yes, it’s true that more and more cities are...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Ohio city inspects 8,800 gas pumps a year. More times than not, inspectors find errors to be within the consumer's favors. That means drivers are getting a few cents more of gas per gallon.
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Several Grand Strand neighbors spent the morning after Independence Day picking up post-holiday trash in Murrells Inlet Tuesday, and the community hosting it said the show of support is inspiring. Giving a little bit of love back to the inlet," Stacy Johnson of Murrells...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time before the potentially destructive pest reached the state. Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service announced an infestation of […]
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
July is National Park and Recreation Month. We are lucky here in North Carolina that we have several National Parks and opportunities for outdoor recreation. That’s why I was surprised to see that a North Carolina city ranked as one of the worst for Outdoor recreation. The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Recreation.
1.4 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more over the 4th of July weekend, according to AAA Carolinas. A majority of travelers will drive, according to AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright. The most popular destination, she says, is a perennial favorite. "I say this every year, but it reigns...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services is making it easier for people to get a free COVID-19 test for home use. An online program began on July 1 that has provided people a way to get the test. Distribution sites have been set up throughout the state. You can […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — With supply-chain issues during the pandemic driving vehicle prices to record levels, car buyers are taking out bigger loans in order to afford the vehicles they need for everyday living. Since 2003, the nationwide total average auto loan balance per capita has increased from $2,960 to $5,210—an increase of around 76%. […]
