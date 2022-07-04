ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Energy-efficiency tips for saving money, keeping cool this summer in NC

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy-efficiency tips for saving money, keeping cool this summer in NC....

www.wral.com

Charlotte Stories

North Carolina Wins Platinum Shovel Award For Having The Most Development in America

The State of North Carolina has just been awarded the coveted 2022 Platinum Shovel award by Area Development magazine for having the most significant investment and job creation projects in America. The annual award is part of Area Development’s analysis report of economic development projects and trends around the country....
POLITICS
WRAL

Gas tax or mileage-based fee: Which would you prefer?

Raleigh, N.C. — Right now, 38.5 cents from every gallon of gas you put in your tank goes toward road construction projects in North Carolina. However, as more drivers make the switch to electric of more fuel-efficient vehicles, the state says funding from this gas tax won't be enough to pay for future transportation projects.
TRAFFIC
FOX8 News

North Carolina gas prices expected to dip below $4 within days

(WGHP) — You may find some good news the next time you go to fill up your tank. North Carolina was fortunate to have never hit an average of $5 per gallon of gas, though the fear was certainly there. In California, prices broke $6.40 a gallon, Oregon topped $5.50 and New York just barely […]
TRAFFIC
State
North Carolina State
ncconstructionnews.com

NC $28 billion budget includes $250 million for government buildings

The $27.9 billion budget approved by the North Carolina General Assembly recently includes more than $250 million for construction projects on government buildings in downtown Raleigh. That plan includes a new State Government Executive Headquarters for the governor’s staff and Council of State meetings and an education complex with offices...
POLITICS
wkml.com

The 5 Best Places To Live In North Carolina

If you are thinking of relocating, let me invite you to think about the best places to live in North Carolina. We have it all from some of the best coastline in America to the incredible Great Smoky Mountains and everything in between. BankRate.com just compiled a list of the...
RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Coyotes in North Carolina: History, Distribution, Myths, and Facts

Join Conserving Carolina for a free lecture entitled, “Coyotes in North Carolina: History, Distribution, Myths, and Facts,” presented by Colleen Olfenbuttel, a Certified Wildlife Biologist and the Black Bear and Furbearer Biologist for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, on Saturday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Anne Elizabeth Suratt Nature Center at Walnut Creek Preserve.
ANIMALS
sunny943.com

Happy Bojangles Day! The North Carolina Restaurant That Changed History

July 6, 1977 was obviously a beautiful day in Charlotte, North Carolina, as it was Bojangles Day. No, we don’t know what the weather was like. Doesn’t much matter. What does matter is that on that glorious day, the Lord saw fit to give us Bojangles, as they held a grand opening for the first location in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Gas pumps failing inspections in Ohio

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Ohio city inspects 8,800 gas pumps a year. More times than not, inspectors find errors to be within the consumer's favors. That means drivers are getting a few cents more of gas per gallon.
OHIO STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Invasive fly from Asia discovered in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time before the potentially destructive pest reached the state. Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service announced an infestation of […]
AGRICULTURE
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Worst For Recreation

July is National Park and Recreation Month. We are lucky here in North Carolina that we have several National Parks and opportunities for outdoor recreation. That’s why I was surprised to see that a North Carolina city ranked as one of the worst for Outdoor recreation. The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Recreation.
LIFESTYLE
bpr.org

Everything costs more, but many North Carolinians will travel for 4th of July

1.4 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more over the 4th of July weekend, according to AAA Carolinas. A majority of travelers will drive, according to AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright. The most popular destination, she says, is a perennial favorite. "I say this every year, but it reigns...
TRAVEL
WNCT

Free at-home COVID-19 tests now easier to get

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services is making it easier for people to get a free COVID-19 test for home use. An online program began on July 1 that has provided people a way to get the test. Distribution sites have been set up throughout the state. You can […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

See the average auto loan balance per capita in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — With supply-chain issues during the pandemic driving vehicle prices to record levels, car buyers are taking out bigger loans in order to afford the vehicles they need for everyday living. Since 2003, the nationwide total average auto loan balance per capita has increased from $2,960 to $5,210—an increase of around 76%. […]
ECONOMY

Community Policy