Investigation underway for apparent shooting in Waikele

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened an attempted murder investigation early Monday morning.

According to HPD, a 31-year-old man was apparently shot at, while driving his vehicle, by a passenger of another vehicle also traveling in the same direction in Waikele.

The incident happened on July 4, at around 3:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported and no suspects have been arrested at this time.

Honolulu police are investigating.