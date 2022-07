The Royals and Astros get set for Game 3 of a four-game series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Astros prediction and pick. Houston won the first two games as offense has been the main factor so far. Both teams have scored at least six runs in each of the two games. The Royals are not in a good spot right now. At just (29-50), the Royals have a lot to figure out. They already traded away Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners and a few others could be on their way soon. As for the Astros, they continue to be one of the top teams in the league at (53-27). Yordan Alvarez dominated the month of June and is continuing his pace in July. He has been a huge part of their success this season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO