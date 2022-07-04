ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park police take a man into custody over the July 4th parade shooting

 2 days ago

Officials say a person of interest in the July Fourth mass shooting has been taken into custody. Robert E. Crimo III was spotted driving a silver Honda Fit in north Chicago hours after the attack. When an officer tried to "initiate a traffic stop," Crimo attempted to flee, Highland Park Police...

Highland Park suspect confessed to the July 4th shooting, prosecutors say

The 21-year-old charged with murdering seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Illinois confessed to the shooting after he was taken into custody, prosecutors say. In a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors laid out the first of the voluminous evidence they say shows Robert Crimo III carried out the shooting in Highland Park — including a voluntary statement given to police in which Crimo confessed to the shooting.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The online history of the Highland Park suspect reveals a fascination with violence

In Highland Park, Ill., the suspect in the July Fourth parade shooting was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. And the Lake County prosecutor says he expects the accused 21-year-old will face more charges. Investigators believe he planned this mass killing for weeks, that he climbed onto a roof and used a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into the crowd below. And he wore women's clothing and possibly a wig to hide his identity. He purchased that rifle legally, along with four other weapons. And this was after police were called to his home twice over threats of violence and suicide in 2019. The accused killer also posted online a lot - the content often violent. Researchers say it fits into an emerging profile of new extremist activity online. Joining us now to discuss this is Alex Newhouse. He's the deputy director of the Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. Alex, welcome to the program.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The latest on the investigation into the Highland Park July Fourth shooting

Prosecutors in suburban Chicago have filed the first charges against a suspect in yesterday's mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. Authorities now say seven people were killed and dozens of others were injured, so the suspect is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. And prosecutors say they will likely file dozens of additional charges. NPR's David Schaper joins us now from Highland Park. Hi, David.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

