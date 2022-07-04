ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Beach, FL

Neptune Beach Police gives road closures for 4th of July holiday

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
Neptune Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The promise of fireworks over the sand and surf has drawn large crowds to the beaches this fourth of July, including Neptune Beach.

With that comes a number of road closures the Neptune Beach Police Department is making because of the holiday.

First Street and other streets will be closed to keep hundreds of people on bicycles safe.

‘We’re excited for the 4th of July,’ says Neptune Beach Police Department Commander Michael Key

Commander Michael Key with the Neptune Police Department says the 4th of July holiday is the busiest time of the year for his department

‘Our population increases tenfold, and we have thousands of visitors,’ says Key.

If you plan to come to Neptune Beach plan to see hundreds of people on bicycles.

‘We took a real forward-leaning approach to that several years ago,’ says Key.

Key says because of this approach certain roads will be closed down.

‘We’ve closed First Street from Cherry on the North end all the way on Seagate Avenue,’ says Key.

He adds the department felt it was best to have this area closed off to allow for more people on bicycles

Vehicles, motorcycles, golf carts, and scooters will not be allowed.

Action News Jax spoke with Adam Witek who is in Neptune Beach for vacation he says they have a golf cart, but with all the traffic restrictions in place, he won’t be using it this fourth of July.

‘You’re crazy if you are in a cart down here. Bikes it is or walk,’ says Witek

Manyaka Luma, who is also visiting the area, says he is trying his best to stay safe around other people on the road.

‘That’s kind of crazy, they closed the back two streets, so no cars could be over here. If there were cars it would be dangerous. It’s pretty crazy how many bikes are out here,’ says Luma.

So what about traffic in the area, and where should you park? Key says there are designated areas you can go.

‘There is still plenty of public parking throughout Neptune Beach along third street, the library has some parking,’ says Key.

Commander Key says all of the department’s officers will be working on the 4th.

#Police#Road Closures#4th Of July#Scooters#Seagate Avenue
Action News Jax

At least one person killed in crash on Argyle Forest Blvd., JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard on Monday. Detectives say that at approximately 9:15 p.m., a Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Argyle Forest Boulevard. At the same time, a silver Mustang occupied by two individuals, was pulling out of a Popeyes parking lot and attempted a left turn. The Nissan Frontier collided with the Mustang at that moment.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
