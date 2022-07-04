ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Surprising drivers with a full tank of gas

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Many people are probably preparing to travel home from their Fourth of July getaways, and gas prices are still $1.60 higher than they were last year.

With the help of Virginia Credit Union, Joi Fultz surprised some drivers with a full tank of gas.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 4 and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team .

