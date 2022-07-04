ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Warriors stars have talked with Kevin Durant about a reunion

By Adam Stites
Kevin Durant was a two-time NBA Finals MVP during a stint with the Golden State Warriors and players from the team are reportedly interested in getting the band back together, even if it's a long shot.

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, "Warriors superstars have been in conversations with Durant" and have entertained the idea of a reunion. However, Thompson also said that members of the Warriors organization called the addition of Durant "highly unlikely."

Durant, 33, left the Warriors after missing the entire 2019-20 season with an Achilles tear and signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent. After two seasons with the Nets, Durant requested a trade from the team last week. The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat were among the teams reportedly on Durant's destination wish list.

The 12-time NBA All-Star averaged 29.9 points, 6.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season but missed time during the regular season due to a knee injury. Brooklyn was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors won the 2022 NBA Finals and four-time All-Star Draymond Green told ESPN during the regular season that the team hoped to prove it could win without Durant's help.

According to the New York Post, the Nets "are adamant about getting back All-Star caliber talent" in a Durant trade.

ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
