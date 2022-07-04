ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Checks out of Monday's lineup

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Blackmon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Ryan Pepiot now pitching Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
Denver, CO
numberfire.com

Ketel Marte in Diamondbacks' Monday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Marte is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Marte for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Resting Wednesday

Kelly is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Giants. Kelly will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with a double and two runs scored in the first two contests of the series. Jose Herrera is starting at catcher and will bat ninth Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Losing work to Olivares

Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros. As recently as last week, the lefty-hitting Isbel looked as though he might hold down the strong side of a platoon right field, but the righty-hitting Edward Olivares appears to have made a case for a regular role against both left- and right-handed pitching. Isbel finds himself on the bench Wednesday for the fourth time in five games Wednesday, with three of his absences coming when the Royals have opposed right-handers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2, stretch NL West lead to 5 1/2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
DENVER, CO
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Rockies play the Dodgers looking to stop road skid

Colorado Rockies (35-45, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (50-29, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (4-6, 5.89 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -240, Rockies +197; over/under is 8...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could debut Wednesday

Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bello has sparkled this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and Boston could be ready to give its top pitching prospect his first chance to show what he can do at the top level. The Red Sox currently have five starting pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Chris Sale, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock) on the injured list and another (Michael Wacha) who is day-to-day with an injury.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Nabs fourth straight start

Arroyo will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. For the second game in a row, Arroyo will be filling in at the hot corner for Rafael Devers, who is getting some extra maintenance for hamstring and back injuries. Arroyo will be making his fourth consecutive start overall, having gone 5-for-11 with two walks and two runs over the preceding three contests. So long as Devers isn't forced to go on the 10-day injured list, however, Arroyo will soon move back into a reserve role.
BOSTON, MA

