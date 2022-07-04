ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Catches breather Monday night

 2 days ago

Candelario is not in the lineup for Game 2 of...

Akron Beacon Journal

Riley Greene, Victor Reyes help Tigers hand Guardians third consecutive loss

DETROIT — Riley Greene and Victor Reyes drove in three runs apiece, Eric Haase blasted a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Guardians 11-4 on Tuesday night. Miguel Cabrera added three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. Greene had two doubles, and Reyes supplied three hits and scored twice.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Monday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Tony Kemp versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 202 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .233 batting average with a .621 OPS, 5...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Out with oblique strain

Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left oblique, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It's unclear when exactly the veteran third baseman picked up the injury, though it presumably occurred Tuesday while going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts against Arizona. Longoria doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, but he seems likely to be sidelined through the All-Star break.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder in Oakland dugout Wednesday afternoon

Oakland Athletics outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Pinder covered left field on Tuesday. Tony Kemp is back in left field and the leadoff spot Wednesday afternoon. numberFire’s models project Kemp for 9.1...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Sborz: Returns to minors

Sborz was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. Sborz rejoined the big-league club June 26 and delivered a scoreless inning during his lone appearance for the Rangers over the past 10 days. The right-hander has appeared in 10 games in the majors this year and has an 8.71 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB across 10.1 innings.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in win

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Victor Reyes: Big effort Tuesday

Reyes went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Guardians. Reyes had a major impact from the No. 9 spot in the order, helping lead the Tigers to an 11-4 win. The outfielder is now batting a robust .322 this season and he has hits in four straight games. With Austin Meadows (Achilles) currently on the injured list, Reyes has a path to regular playing time, though Willi Castro is also in the mix. Both players figure to see starts in right moving forward, with Robbie Grossman and Riley Greene holding down the other two outfield spots most days.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Collects three hits

Odor went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Rangers. Odor hadn't posted a multi-hit game since June 16, going just 4-for-34 (.118) in 12 contests during that slump. He's showed signs of turning things around with hits in five of his last seven games. The second baseman is slashing .206/.263/.399 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored, 13 doubles and three triples through 243 plate appearances. He should maintain a regular role in the lineup over Jonathan Arauz, who has mainly played third base since joining the Orioles after he was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could debut Wednesday

Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bello has sparkled this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and Boston could be ready to give its top pitching prospect his first chance to show what he can do at the top level. The Red Sox currently have five starting pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Chris Sale, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock) on the injured list and another (Michael Wacha) who is day-to-day with an injury.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario joining Tigers' bench Wednesday

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. What It Means:. Candelario went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs, and an RBI on Tuesday, but he's grabbing a spot on the bench for...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Starting rehab stint

Gonzalez (back) reported to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gonzalez is expected to play about five innings during his first rehab appearance and should continue building up to full games over the next few days. The 26-year-old has been on the shelf with a low-back strain since June 23, so he shouldn't require significant time in the minors to get back up to speed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Beginning rehab assignment

Lowe (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday but will return to game action at the Triple-A level, which likely represents the final step in his recovery process. Although the 28-year-old is eligible to return to the Rays in mid-July, manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Lowe to be activated until after the All-Star break.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

