Twins' Miguel Sano: Begins rehab assignment

 2 days ago

Sano (knee) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday, Do-Hyoung...

Twins place Archer on 15-day IL with left hip tightness

CHICAGO --  The Minnesota Twins placed veteran right-hander Chris Archer on the 15-day injured list Tuesday because of left hip tightness. Archer had been scheduled to start against the Chicago White Sox. Minnesota recalled right-hander Josh Winder from Triple-A St. Paul to pitch in his place. The 33-year-old Archer...
Chris Archer scratched for Twins, Josh Winder now starting Tuesday

Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Archer has been scratched from Tuesday's scheduled start against the Chicago White Sox. The Twins haven't provided a reason for Archer's absence. Josh Winder was called up from Triple-A St. Paul to start Tuesday's game in place of Archer. numberFire’s models project Winder for 21.8 FanDuel...
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
Twins lead five times, but still lose to White Sox

The Minnesota Twins had multiple opportunities to complete a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox, but despite leading five times, their bullpen couldn't close it out in a 9-8 loss on Wednesday afternoon. The Twins got off to a good start against Lance Lynn, taking a 3-1 lead on...
Giants' Evan Longoria: Out with oblique strain

Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left oblique, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It's unclear when exactly the veteran third baseman picked up the injury, though it presumably occurred Tuesday while going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts against Arizona. Longoria doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, but he seems likely to be sidelined through the All-Star break.
Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
Alex Kirilloff homers lead Twins to win over White Sox

Alex Kirilloff homered twice among his three hits and Max Kepler, Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco also hit home runs to boost the visiting Minnesota Twins to an 8-2 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Minnesota improved to 5-0 against Chicago this season and will seek a...
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in win

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
Rockies' Jose Urena: Confirmed to start Wednesday

The Rockies will call Urena up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Colorado is expected to make the transaction official a few hours prior to the game's 10:10 p.m. ET start time. Urena will be entering the Colorado rotation as a replacement for Antonio Senzatela (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Since he signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies in mid-May, Urena turned in a 7.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across 21 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
Orioles' Rougned Odor: Collects three hits

Odor went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Rangers. Odor hadn't posted a multi-hit game since June 16, going just 4-for-34 (.118) in 12 contests during that slump. He's showed signs of turning things around with hits in five of his last seven games. The second baseman is slashing .206/.263/.399 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored, 13 doubles and three triples through 243 plate appearances. He should maintain a regular role in the lineup over Jonathan Arauz, who has mainly played third base since joining the Orioles after he was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox.
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Starting rehab stint

Gonzalez (back) reported to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gonzalez is expected to play about five innings during his first rehab appearance and should continue building up to full games over the next few days. The 26-year-old has been on the shelf with a low-back strain since June 23, so he shouldn't require significant time in the minors to get back up to speed.
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Beginning rehab assignment

Lowe (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday but will return to game action at the Triple-A level, which likely represents the final step in his recovery process. Although the 28-year-old is eligible to return to the Rays in mid-July, manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Lowe to be activated until after the All-Star break.
Orioles' Austin Voth: Falters in fifth inning

Voth gave up three runs on four hits and one walk across 4.1 innings during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Rangers. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision. The right-hander started strong with four scoreless frames but was pulled after loading the bases with one out in...
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
