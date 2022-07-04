Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Not in Monday's lineup

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
What you need to know: The Dodgers open a three-game series Monday against Colorado at Dodger Stadium, the club’s third meeting of the season with the Rockies. So far, Colorado has won four out of the first six games, which were all played at Coors Field. The Dodgers will...
PITTSBURGH – These days, Hal Steinbrenner’s inbox is not overflowing with critical pinstriped problems to address. Yet, in the coming weeks, there will be key decisions to make before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. There is the lingering issue of Aaron Judge’s impending free agency, and the constant...
The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB odds series for our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. German Marquez takes the mound for the Rockies, while Ryan Pepiot replaces the previously listed Mitch White as the starter for the Dodgers. White had been listed as the probable starter Tuesday morning, but Pepiot will now get the call.
Kelly is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Giants. Kelly will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with a double and two runs scored in the first two contests of the series. Jose Herrera is starting at catcher and will bat ninth Wednesday.
One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros. As recently as last week, the lefty-hitting Isbel looked as though he might hold down the strong side of a platoon right field, but the righty-hitting Edward Olivares appears to have made a case for a regular role against both left- and right-handed pitching. Isbel finds himself on the bench Wednesday for the fourth time in five games Wednesday, with three of his absences coming when the Royals have opposed right-handers.
Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
Blackmon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Blackmon is hitting .321 (36-for-112) since June 2, but he will be held out Monday with the Rockies loading up on right-handed hitters against Dodgers southpaw Julio Urias. Yonathan Daza will enter the lineup in Blackmon's place.
Marquez (4-7) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Marquez wasn't bothered by a cut on his thumb that abbreviated his previous start, as he threw 104 pitches (65 strikes) in Tuesday's outing. He still had trouble with the opponent, allowing home runs to Max Muncy and Mookie Betts in consecutive innings to take his second straight loss to the Dodgers. The right-hander has given up nine runs in his last 9.1 innings. Marquez has a 5.90 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 77:35 K:BB across 90 innings overall this year. He's projected for a road start in Arizona this weekend.
Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
Thomas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. Thomas will get a day off after starting each of Arizona's last five games. Daulton Varsho will start in center field in Thomas' place.
Colorado Rockies (35-44, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (49-29, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (6-6, 2.64 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -293, Rockies +236; over/under is 8...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
Colorado Rockies (35-45, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (50-29, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (4-6, 5.89 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -240, Rockies +197; over/under is 8...
Weber was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday. Weber's contract was selected by the Yankees last week, and he tossed a scoreless relief inning against the Guardians on Saturday. He's given up just one run in 4.2 innings over two major-league appearances this year but will lose his place on the Yankees' 40-man roster after Miguel Castro was reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday.
Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
