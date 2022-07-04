ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Myles Straw: Sitting for nightcap

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Straw is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Out with oblique strain

Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left oblique, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It's unclear when exactly the veteran third baseman picked up the injury, though it presumably occurred Tuesday while going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts against Arizona. Longoria doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, but he seems likely to be sidelined through the All-Star break.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in win

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Oscar Mercado
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
US News and World Report

LEADING OFF: Ohtani Excelling on Mound, Javier an Astros Ace

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani takes a scoreless streak of 21 2/3 innings to the mound when he starts at Miami. Ohtani (7-4, 2.63 ERA) has won four consecutive starts, allowing just one run in that span. He's struck out 101 in 74 innings this year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Takes loss against Dodgers

Marquez (4-7) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Marquez wasn't bothered by a cut on his thumb that abbreviated his previous start, as he threw 104 pitches (65 strikes) in Tuesday's outing. He still had trouble with the opponent, allowing home runs to Max Muncy and Mookie Betts in consecutive innings to take his second straight loss to the Dodgers. The right-hander has given up nine runs in his last 9.1 innings. Marquez has a 5.90 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 77:35 K:BB across 90 innings overall this year. He's projected for a road start in Arizona this weekend.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Starting rehab stint

Gonzalez (back) reported to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gonzalez is expected to play about five innings during his first rehab appearance and should continue building up to full games over the next few days. The 26-year-old has been on the shelf with a low-back strain since June 23, so he shouldn't require significant time in the minors to get back up to speed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Beginning rehab assignment

Lowe (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday but will return to game action at the Triple-A level, which likely represents the final step in his recovery process. Although the 28-year-old is eligible to return to the Rays in mid-July, manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Lowe to be activated until after the All-Star break.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Swats seventh homer

Realmuto went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-0 rout of the Nationals. His big blow was a two-run shot off Erasmo Ramirez in the fifth inning that gave the Phillies a 6-0 lead. Realmuto is up to seven homers on the season, but he's gone yard in back-to-back games and four times in his last nine, a surge that has seen him hit .273 (9-for-33) with three steals, seven runs and 10 RBI.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Starting Thursday's nightcap

Wilson will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Wilson was sent down by Pittsburgh on Sunday but will rejoin the major-league club to make a spot start during Thursday's nightcap. He's had lackluster results over his last five major-league outings and has posted a 10.89 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in 20.2 innings during that time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Making MLB debut Wednesday

Bello confirmed that he'll be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start for the Red Sox in Wednesday's series finale with the Rays, Katie Morrison of The Springfield Republicanreports. Bello has been dominant this season between stops at Worcester and Double-A, compiling a 2.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 114:33 K:BB...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Scratched from Tuesday's start

Archer won't make his start Tuesday versus the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Details on Archer's absence figure to come out after Tuesday's game, if not sooner. The veteran righty allowed one run in his last outing despite walking six batters in four innings, and he now has a 3.08 ERA through 15 starts this season. Josh Winder will start Tuesday's contest if it isn't rained out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Filling in for Bassitt again

Williams is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener with the Marlins in New York. Chris Bassitt (illness) won't be ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list until the weekend at the soonest, so Williams will pick up a second turn through the rotation as a result. Williams most recently made his seventh start of the season Saturday against the Rangers, lasting just 3.2 innings while surrendering five earned runs on five hits and one walk.
QUEENS, NY

