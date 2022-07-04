ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Housing Authority seeks parking plan update for Kinney Point housing complex

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KsQh_0gUhO7cS00

The Columbia City Council in February awarded $2 million of HOME-ARP funds to the Columbia Housing Authority, allowing it to construct an affordable housing complex known as Kinney Point at the northeast corner of Garth Avenue and Sexton Road.

HOME-ARP stands for HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program.

The housing authority is returning to the council this month with a major amendment to the development plan approved last winter and its statement of intent.

A first reading of the bill is expected Tuesday, with further discussion and possible approval likely at the July 18 council meeting.

The housing authority seeks to conduct stormwater drainage improvements "to ensure that all stormwater leaving the site has no greater impact upon the surrounding residential development than exist today," a staff memo notes.

"The improvements shown will in fact help to mitigate current stormwater issues," the memo noted.

The other significant change is a design exception to reduce the number of off-street parking spots at the property from 68 to 40. The Universal Development Code requires 68 spaces based on the proposed bedroom mixture of the 24-unit complex.

The housing authority is requesting the reduction based on several factors, including:

  • A previous staff report did not note the proposed bedroom mixture, and information for the parking space waiver was based on single-family dwellings. Kinney Point is a multi-family complex.
  • Likelihood of low personal car ownership rates among residents and less reliance on personal vehicles due to Kinney Point's location to public transportation.
  • Overflow parking availability at the neighboring Oak Tower property of approximately 10 spaces.
  • The housing authority could go to 50 spaces, but that would require removal of several trees, which is not desired by current neighbors or future residents, the memo noted.

The city seeks to promote non-motorized transportation, such as bicycles, and increased use of public transportation, staff wrote in the memo. There will be bike storage at the property and it is two blocks from the city's Gold bus route.

Following public comments and commission discussion, the city's Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on a recommendation June 9 that the city council approve the amended plan. The vote there was 7-0, with two abstentions.

One speaker was concerned about traffic congestion because of the reduced parking, while two others spoke in support of the plan, the staff memo noted.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community issues and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocojo.com

Middle School Construction Project Update

Here is an update on the construction of the expansion and renovation project at Southern Boone Middle School. With the new addition, the majority of the new aluminum windows have been installed and several of the exterior door frames have been set. Several of the new classrooms have had cabinetry installed. Carpet has been installed in several of the new office rooms. Next week, the science rooms’ cabinetry is scheduled to arrive. Over the next couple of weeks, the sheetrock finishing and painting should be completed.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MUNICIPAL UTILITIES ISSUES PEAK ALERT

Marshall Municipal Utilities (MMU) is urging its customers to conserve energy. MMU has issued a Peak Alert, asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity, especially between 2 and 6 p.m. Customers are urged to turn up their thermostat a few degrees; don’t allow the sun to shine through windows; decrease the...
MARSHALL, MO
kwos.com

Your appointment at the Truman VA in Columbia may be canceled today

Columbia’s Truman VA Hospital is postponing all of Tuesday’s scheduled medical procedures, due to a power outage. The hospital is currently operating on the facility’s emergency backup generator. Truman VA says today’s scheduled medical procedures will be rescheduled for a later date. The hospital says outpatient clinic...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
abc17news.com

Columbia house fire engulfs garage on Tuesday morning

COLUMBIA - Boone County Fire responded to a house fire on E. Molly Ln. in Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Fire Battalion Chief Clint Walker said his agency responded to a call about the fire around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews hit the home with water, and worked to slow the flames that had engulfed the home's garage and a car on the property.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Street Parking#Kinney Point#The Columbia City Council
KICK AM 1530

There Really is a “Bridge to Nowhere” in Missouri

I saw an article reference a "bridge to nowhere" in Missouri which sounds like something someone would make up. I have learned that is wasn't fabricated and there really is a bridge to nowhere in Missouri, but that wasn't always the case. Credit to Only In Your State for bringing...
kjluradio.com

Mother linked to infant remains in Columbia denied bond

Bond is denied for the mother of an infant whose body was discovered in 2019 in Columbia. Lavosha Daniels, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested late last month. She’s charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of a corpse. Initially, Daniels’ bond had been set at $50,000. But on Wednesday, a Boone County judge ruled Daniels was no longer eligible for bond.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
kbia.org

Parson calls for special session to cut Missouri income tax

Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City in the near future with the goal of passing a permanent income tax cut. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday called for a special session to pass tax relief after he vetoed a bill authorizing a one-time, nonrefundable income tax credit. Parson said...
mycouriertribune.com

Protesters gather in Jefferson City in support of abortion rights

A day before the nation celebrated its independence, abortion rights activists gathered in Jefferson City to protest the Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. Standing in front of the U.S. District Court Clerk building, hundreds of demonstrators from across Missouri gathered at noon. The crowd shouted chants and waved creative signs, including ones that said "abort the patriarchy" and "ban Viagra next."
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

See Maybe the Most Peaceful Missouri Lake You’ve Never Heard of

I have come across one of the most peaceful lakes I've seen in Missouri. While I admit that I don't get out enough, I doubt you've heard of this calm water place either located near Columbia. Nathan's Creative Escapes on YouTube visited Perry Phillips Park Lake in Columbia recently and...
abc17news.com

Mediacom outage cuts internet service to some in Mid-Missouri a second time in four hours

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mediacom is reporting a second outage has occurred causing a disruption of service in Mid-Missouri. A Mediacom spokeswoman said broadband customers in the northern and central MO areas of Jefferson City, Columbia and Excelsior Springs experienced an interruption to their internet and phone service from 2:51 p.m. until 3:50 p.m.
showmeprogress.com

This is far from over

In the past five days we’ve covered four different pro-choice demonstrations in Missouri – Sedalia, Jefferson City, Warrensburg, and Kansas City. The smaller demonstrations have been organized at the grassroots level via social media. The weather has been miserable – high humidity and high temperatures. Yet, people show up. That’s what happens when half the country loses their bodily automony on the whim of six right wingnuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia nurse manager finds life is better with lots of little goats

Mary Jordan’s days don’t stop when she gets off work as a nurse manager. When she reaches her farm south of Columbia, there are a lot of goats to feed — about 50 of them. For Jordan, raising her Nigerian Dwarf goats is a childhood dream come...
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Wise Guys Pizza and McNally’s combine menus

The new owners of Wise Guy’s Pizza and McNally’s Irish Pub in downtown Columbia have started repairs at both businesses. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports John and Carol Crum have sold the businesses to Cameron and Megan Orscheln. The Crums opened McNally’s in 1998 and purchased Wise Guy’s in 2004.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy