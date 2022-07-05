ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

White supremacist march in Boston prompts calls for action from Black leaders

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7vd2_0gUhNpy200

Boston officials are responding to the growing threat of white supremacists, just days after Patriot Front members marched through the city and reportedly assaulted a Black man.

"We know these threats are continuing to escalate across the country, and that Boston must be the leading light in how we are acting in a coordinated way and tackling and supporting our community members," said Mayor Michelle Wu Tuesday. She joined officials from the local and state police departments, the FBI and the attorney general's office to discuss impending actions of known extremist groups.

The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks hate groups nationwide, has called Patriot Front a white supremacist group that spreads racism, antisemitism, and other forms of hate online. The ADL says the group is focused on "preserving America's identity as a European-American one."

The group marched in Boston on Saturday with concealed faces and flags, wearing shirts that read "Reclaim America."

U.S. District Attorney Rachael Rollins said officials "are working hard to make sure that if there are any federal charges we can bring or if there are any state charges that can be brought -- we will be looking at this. We don't want to wait until there's violence. If there are threats we will charge those as well."

They will not yet release the information shared at the briefing to the public. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, the Special Agent in Charge, told reporters at the presser that the government cannot track or monitor domestic groups based on their ideology, but can take action based on the threat or execution of violence.

Officials said they plan to question officers' actions during the march, asking themselves "if this was a Black Lives Matter protest, would the response have been different than this white supremacist group?"

Black community leaders in Boston marked the Fourth of July by denouncing racism and showing support for a man who says he was assaulted by Patriot Front members.

Police say a Black man reported that he was assaulted during the march, after the man said he was trying to record the group on his cellphone. In the police report sent to ABC News by Boston Police Department officials, the man said Patriot Front members with shields began to surround and shove him after he started to record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDeQL_0gUhNpy200
Obtained By Reuters - PHOTO: Thomas Rousseau, founder and leader of white nationalist group Patriot Front, along with other supporters march during the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Malden, Mass., July 2, 2022.

When he tried to shove back in order to free himself, he was knocked to the ground, kicked and beaten, the police report said.

The man suffered lacerations to his head, arms and hands, and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to the report. No arrests have been made.

MORE: 31 Patriot Front members arrested near Idaho pride event

The man later identified himself as Charles Murrell, an artist and social justice organizer. He spoke Monday at a gathering of Black leaders and urged listeners to attend local events about race, diversity and justice.

"There are ambassadors, artists, and people who care about the city and the image of this city, that have been doing the work, and we are inviting you to come share space with us," Murrell said.

Mawakana Onifade, a friend and mentor of Murrell, said, "We will always stand in the face of the new Klan, there's no mistake about this. When one covers one's face, we know what is behind that."

Local Black leaders called Patriot Front the "children of the KKK."

"We're not surprised. Boston has had a long legacy of racism," said Reverend Kevin Peterson. "In fact, the city was founded on racism. Slaves were imported here. And that legacy continues into 2022."

Leaders are calling on Wu to act quickly against the spread of hateful and dangerous ideologies.

MORE: 11-year-old boy dies from fireworks in Indiana

"We can't look at this as the new age. This is the old age that needs to be dismantled," said Onifade. "Mayor Wu, what are you going to really do besides the words that we have been reading about. What is the call to action? Where is the accountability?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lRBM_0gUhNpy200
Obtained By Reuters - PHOTO:Supporters of the white nationalist group Patriot Front march during the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Malden, Mass., July 2, 2022.

Wu has condemned the march, tweeting that the "disgusting hate of white supremacists has no place here."

In a statement, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn warned about growing white supremacist sentiment in the region.

"It is wholly repugnant to once again read reports and see videos on social media about dozens of Neo Nazis making another brazen public display with their hateful ideology," Flynn wrote. "They have continued to make their presence known, most recently in March at the St. Patrick's Day parade," when Patriot Front members reportedly held up a "Keep Boston Irish" banner.

Wu said the investigation into the latest incident is ongoing and is being spearheaded by the city's Civil Rights Unit. Because Patriot Front members had their face covered, officials at the Tuesday press conference say it adds a layer of difficulty to cracking the case. However, law enforcement officials say they are still looking for the culprits, even if they came to the city from out of state.

"We're looking into their identities and there already has been some information shared in various parts about the national leaders of this group who were part of this effort, who were in town, were present at the recent events as this group has gone to terrorize other communities as well," Wu said in a Monday news conference on the incident.

Comments / 1301

MTA
2d ago

You want to know why they hide their faces? All of them aren’t from the trailer park. Some wear suits and ties and work behind a desk. Some wear badges. Some are military. Some sit in church pews every Sunday. Some live next door to unsuspecting people.

Reply(100)
445
Lanette Dieter
2d ago

all the other groups can protest March and it's okay they're just expressing their rights..but let any White group protest and everybody falls apart..double standards

Reply(78)
304
Michael Bilson
1d ago

300 Chicago Children Shot and 57 Killed by Gang Members last year but Democrats are only concerned if a White person or Cop is responsible 🤔

Reply(53)
221
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

White Supremacist Group Patriot Front Attacks Black Man While Marching Through Boston

A white supremacist group known as Patriot Front attacked a Black man as they terrorized the streets of Boston on July 2, according to The Boston Globe. Approximately 100 members began marching the streets of downtown Boston around noon on Saturday with their faces covered by masks and sunglasses. They also wore khaki pants, navy t-shirts and baseball caps, with several carrying shields as they marched to a snare drum.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
State
Indiana State
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Malden, MA
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#White Supremacy#White Supremacist#White Pride#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Supremacists#Patriot Front#Fbi#Adl#European
Black Enterprise

White Teacher Accused of Making Black Students Pick Cotton Sues Parents

A white teacher in Rochester, New York, is clapping back in the form of a lawsuit after being accused of making Black students pick cotton as part of a history lesson. Patrick Rausch says his lesson was misconstrued and he’s the victim of a social media campaign of “inflammatory and untrue statements,” Democrat & Chronicle reports. In his lawsuit, Rausch admits to bringing cotton into his class as part of a history lesson about Eli Whitney and the cotton gin but says the allegations that made national headlines are false.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ABC News

ABC News

731K+
Followers
163K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy