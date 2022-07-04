ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Heat advisory: Weather service warns of potential for heat illness on Tuesday

By Madeline Mitchell, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Tuesday afternoon in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and across Indiana.

While temperatures stayed in the high 80s and low 90s on Independence Day, Tuesday could see a heat index of 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service . The heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, the service warns. Everyone should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun. Those who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions, such as rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening, taking frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning and wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

"Check up on relatives and neighbors," the heat advisory reads. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

In case of heat stroke call 911, the advisory states.

Thunderstorms are also expected Tuesday afternoon and night. These storms may be strong to severe, according to the weather service, with damaging winds, large hail and localized flooding as the main threats.

Here's the forecast for the week, according to the National Weather Service:

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97 and heat index values as high as 107. Chance of precipitation is 30% during the day and 40% in the evening, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 a.m. Overnight low around 76.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms all day and into the night. Partly sunny, with a high near 95 and heat index values as high as 105. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Overnight low around 73.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms all day and into the night. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy in the evening with a low around 72.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and a possible thunderstorm before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy in the evening with an overnight low around 70.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Heat advisory: Weather service warns of potential for heat illness on Tuesday

