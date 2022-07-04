ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Conference Game of Musical Chairs Will Have Impact on Other Sports, Too

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't expect any comments from Arkansas after last week's bombshell.

That probably doesn't mean they haven't noticed and the guess is a lot of phone activity has been the result from Razorback personnel.

This latest round of conference realignment will have more questions than answers for awhile. For the Hogs they will really only benefit in football from whatever shakes out.

They started all this jumping leagues when they announced in 1990 they were headed to the SEC from the old Southwest Conference. Now they are just going to get bigger checks from whatever happens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asSGE_0gUhNjuu00
Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

You can bet, though, Eric Musselman, Mike Neighbors, Dave Van Horn and some other coaches are paying attention. Sam Pittman is going to have a tough schedule regardless of anything the SEC might do.

Playing in the SEC means it's going to be a killer schedule, regardless of the sport. Adding Texas and Oklahoma whenever is going to make it more competitive.

You didn't think it was going to get easier, did you?

For the basketball guys, though, adding certain teams to the league could make the conference schedule like a months-long NCAA Tournament.

Don't say Duke, North Carolina or Kansas couldn't be added to the SEC. Throw out geography these days. It doesn't matter anymore.

While everybody else is talking about football, which is the driver of the biggest TV dollars, maybe more intriguing is what happens in basketball, softball and baseball.

It was going to get more competitive with the Sooners and Longhorns entering the league. They may not be coming in alone.

With the Big Ten in expansion mode, the most obvious team hanging out there that fits in that league is Notre Dame, that has played some footsie with the ACC that is probably scrambling right now, too.

Forget geography. Don't worry about how good their football or basketball programs could fit in any league.

It's about television markets.

The SEC was No. 2 behind the Big Ten before all this started. They grabbed Oklahoma and Texas to move up.

Adding the Trojans and Bruins promptly topped that simply because that adds the Los Angeles (No. 2) market to a footprint that already had the No. 1 market in New York with Rutgers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JAmB_0gUhNjuu00
Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn looks over the field before the game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. (Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports)

Again, don't apply your common-sense logic or what's important from the average fan's standpoint. Oh, and remember in college sports the contract is the starting point for negotiations to break it.

It's not about football, either.

And it could make those other sports considerably more competitive, too.

HOGS FEED:

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Big Ten Has These 4 Schools On Its Wish List

The Big Ten stole the headlines in college sports last week with its bold move to secure USC and UCLA in conference expansion. Once news broke, many immediately began wondering what the domino effect of this realignment would be. It seems like the era of superconferences is upon us, and the Big Ten is not expected to stop at 16 membership schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Fans Furious With ESPN Over Hot Dog Contest Decision

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is a 4th of July tradition like no other. Well, ESPN might disagree. Fans of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest are furious with ESPN this morning. The Worldwide Leader has the unprecedented event airing on ESPNews. That's right - it can't even get...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: Big Ten's wish list for conference expansion includes ND, Oregon, Stanford, UNC

The Big Ten reportedly has its sights set on four additional teams for expansion — two from the Pac-12, Notre Dame and a surprising team from the ACC. Jeff Ermann of 247Sports tweeted on Monday that the Big Ten is still looking to add to the league, with four particular teams on its wish list: Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and North Carolina. This, of course, was considered the league’s wish list and doesn’t guarantee it will make a move for those programs. At least it shows what the Big Ten is thinking for expansion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Clemson Rumors

With two superconferences being formed by the Big Ten and the SEC, where does that leave a college football power like Clemson?. The Tigers, one of the three or so best college football programs of the past decade, don't want to be left behind in the ACC, if the two superconferences theory comes true.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Neighbors
Person
Eric Musselman
Person
Sam Pittman
The Spun

CBS Ranks The Worst Head Coach In The NFL Right Now

All rankings need someone to occupy the last spot. When CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to appraise all 32 NFL head coaches, Lovie Smith received the unfortunate designation. Benjamin determined his order by asking the following two questions: "Who do we trust the most?" and "Who is best positioned to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Major reason why UCLA leaving for Big Ten revealed

UCLA shocked the college football world by making future plans to join the Big Ten in 2024. The move was reportedly done for financial reasons, but with an interesting twist. On Tuesday, Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times reported that the university’s debt-burdened athletic department was on its way to having to cut multiple sports before moving to the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Conference#Musical Chairs#Razorback#Sec
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Prediction

Urban Meyer hasn't coached at the college football level for a couple of years now. Will the three-time national title-winning head coach ever return?. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the former Ohio State and Florida coach will return. “Bobby Petrino got back in, others have made it back...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dick Vitale Not Happy: College Sports World Reacts

The college sports landscape has undergone major changes over the past few years - perhaps one too many for Dick Vitale's liking. The iconic college hoops commentator took to Twitter this past weekend to complain about the Big Ten's decision to add USC and UCLA. Dickie V is worried that...
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star RB Richard Young names top schools

Five-star running back recruit Richard Young has named his list of top schools.Young is the second-ranked running back recruit in the class of 2023. Young plays high school football for Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back is the No. 24 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 recruit in Florida. Young also runs track and has excellent speed for someone his size.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
The Clemson Insider

Clemson DE target commits elsewhere

A Clemson defensive end target in the class of 2023 committed elsewhere on Tuesday. Highland Home (Ala.) four-star Keldric Faulk announced his verbal pledge to Florida State on Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Seminoles over his other three finalists in Clemson, Auburn and Florida. Faulk received an offer from Clemson in...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
On3.com

The latest on 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa ahead of today's decision

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is making his college decision later today, and multiple teams are feeling good about their chances. all took Zooms with Mauigoa last night according to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, who said those three are the schools it looks like he will choose from today.
BRADENTON, FL
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy