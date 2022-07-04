Sacramento-area celebrates the 4th of July with parades and fireworks

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents in the Sacramento area and beyond celebrated the nation’s independence this July 4th, either with fireworks at their homes or at one of the parades or fireworks shows throughout the region.

The city of Roseville celebrated the Fourth of July in the morning with the Crime Stoppers Fun Run and the annual Downtown Roseville Parade.

Throughout the day, other events in Roseville will be held at Royer Park.

Stockton also started the day with a parade going through the downtown streets.

“Some cool cars and it’s fun to see people participate in the parade. It’s good for Stockton,” John Piasecki, a parade visitor said.

“Bring the community together a little bit,” Steve Jackson, a parade visitor said.

The Roseville Police Department reminds everyone to celebrate responsibly this Fourth of July.