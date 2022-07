I love flying. I love Newark’s Terminal C! There’s a place where you can get the best sausage pizza. I recommend United. Flying is magic! You sit down in one place and then a couple hours later, you get out and you’re somewhere entirely different! I’d heard all the warnings, read all the tips: travel light, show up early, download your airline’s app in advance, move fast when you need to rebook on the fly. I have PreCheck, Global Entry, no children, a phone charger and a single carry-on that fits under my seat. If anyone could fly fiasco-free during these troubled and troubling times, it was me.

