Twin Falls, ID

CSI and Twin Falls host fireworks display

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls is partnering with the College of Southern Idaho to host a free fireworks display on July 4. The show will close down Cheney Dr and North college road between Blue Lakes Blvd and Washington St. This...

Company Hides $2,000 And More East Of Twin Falls For All To Hunt

Treasure seekers in Idaho can now hunt for a box that contains $2,000 and other prizes and is reportedly hidden east of Twin Falls between Pocatello and Island Park. A real treasure hunt is underway in southeastern Idaho, and Magic Valley residents might not have to travel more than 115 miles or so to locate the stash worth more than $2,200. The Anderson Hicks Group of Idaho Falls created the treasure hunt, according to details shared at KSL.com. Along with $2,000, there is said to be tickets included to destinations such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, the local race track, and the Museum of Idaho, according to KSL.com.
National Park Service adds Twin Falls County landmark

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Park Service has added two local locations to the National Register of Historic Places. “The Idaho State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is excited to see recognition for the rich agricultural history in Twin Falls County,” states Jason Tippeconnic Fox, NRHP Coordinator.
Twin Falls Fire Department sees uptick in calls on 4th of July

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department has had an extremely busy 24 hours, as they have responded to 32 calls when their normal average is 18. Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks says the Fourth of July is normally a busy day, but this year was extra busy.
Idahoans flock to Rupert for annual Fourth of July parade

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rupert’s annual Fourth of July parade had it all, from classic cars to cheerleaders and fire trucks. “It’s just great to see the whole community come out and support the activities of the Fourth of July,” said Dan Gammon, with the Kiwanis Club.
Why Restaurants in Twin Falls Need to Stop Closing Early

Twin Falls is a great place to live and raise a family. There is much to do outdoors, the mountains are close, there isn't much traffic, and it is relatively a safe place to live. One thing about Twin that doesn't take long to figure out is that there are many eating options and some great local places to eat. Trying to figure out where to eat can often be tough as there are many delicious options in the area. One negative to living in Twin and having all these great restaurants is that many of them close far too soon. Sundays are the worst when it comes to searching for a place to eat, and at night it isn't much better. Are the restaurants in Twin Falls closing too soon and should they extend their hours?
Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police are investigating an incident Tuesday night at the Evel Knievel Jump Site. KMVT spoke with Twin Falls County Sgt. Ken Mencl, whose team assisted with the rescue of a man who went over the edge. The circumstances surrounding the event are unclear.
You Need to Ride This Train a 4 Hour Drive From Twin Falls

A few weeks before Christmas it becomes the Polar Express. A few weeks before Halloween it operates as a ghost train. On some weekends, train robbers appear on board. These are all some of the roles played by the train at the Nevada Northern Railway in Ely. I had a wonderful time riding the train last week. The trip took about two hours. The air was dry and the breeze was cool and it was one of the most relaxed mornings I’ve had in years!
Victims of Deadly Crash North of Jackpot Identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
ISP investigating fatal crash north of Jackpot, Nevada

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on U.S Highway 93 at mile marker 7, North of Jackpot, Nevada. At 8:20 a.m. July 4, ISP responded to the incident that blocked the highway for 5.5 hours. According to a news release, a 38-year-old...
Body found in the South Hills

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff has confirmed a body was pulled from the South Hills on Tuesday evening. The body was found about a half-mile south of Magic Mountain around 4:00 p.m. While the autopsy is still being completed, the sheriff’s office says foul play...
