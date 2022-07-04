Peoria Police seek assistance in locating missing endangered male

Peoria Police seek the public’s help in locating Cristian Marian, a 25-year-old male.

He is described as a white male, 5’6”, 160lbs., brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Marian left his home in the area of 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road the morning of July 3. He left on foot and it is unknown where he may have gone. Family contacted police after he did not return this morning.

According to family, Marian has medical issues that require medication and he did not take the medication with him. Officers have been actively looking for Marian, but have not been able to locate him.

Marian does not have a cell phone, additional clothing or money with him. Anyone who sees him is encouraged to contact the police at 623-773-8311.