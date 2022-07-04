Playbacks slate next show
The AZ Playbacks will perform 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Chef Peters Westbrook Bistro, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway. Reservations suggested. Patio open. Call 623-248-5699.
Band members are Kevin Burke, keyboards and vocals, of Phoenix; Denny Gutenkauf, guitar and vocals, of Sun City; Dan Krohn, drums and vocals, of Sun City; Joe Estok, vocals, of Sun City; and Larry Hill, bass and vocals, of Peoria.
For band bookings, call/text 630-546-1518 or 602-228-3856.
