Sun City, AZ

Playbacks slate next show

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 2 days ago
The AZ Playbacks will perform 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Chef Peters Westbrook Bistro, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway. Reservations suggested. Patio open. Call 623-248-5699.

Band members are Kevin Burke, keyboards and vocals, of Phoenix; Denny Gutenkauf, guitar and vocals, of Sun City; Dan Krohn, drums and vocals, of Sun City; Joe Estok, vocals, of Sun City; and Larry Hill, bass and vocals, of Peoria.

For band bookings, call/text 630-546-1518 or 602-228-3856.

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
