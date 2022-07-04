ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor teens

By Matt McGovern
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVEY5_0gUhKMuw00

McGREGOR, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two teens in the McGregor area.

Emiliee Solomon and Aysha Cross are both 14 years old, and have reported been missing from McGregor ever since June 29.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKfAO_0gUhKMuw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ebtsg_0gUhKMuw00
Emiliee Solomon (left) and Aysha Cross (right). (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Solomon is 5’1″, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 175 pounds. Cross is 5’2″, with black hair and hazel eyes, and weighs 105 pounds.

Suspect and vehicle descriptions are currently unknown. If you have any information on Solomon and Cross’s whereabouts, you can contact McGregor Police Department at (254) 840-2855 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Amber Alert: Missing Texas teens

MCGREGOR, Texas — The McGregor Police Department is searching for Emilee Solomon, white, female, 14 years old, 5’01”, 175 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing unknown clothing. The McGregor Police Department is searching for Aysha Lynn Cross, white, female, 14 years old, 5’02”, 105 lbs., black hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing unknown […]
MCGREGOR, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Teenage Girls Involved in Central Texas Amber Alert Found: Police

An Amber Alert has been discontinued for two teens who were last seen on Wednesday in McGregor, Texas, near Waco. According to the McGregor Police Department was searching for 14-year-old Aysha Lynn Cross who is 5’2” and weighs approximately 105 pounds. Cross is described as having black hair,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcgregor, TX
fox44news.com

Teen shot in leg, possible suspect sought

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A teenager is shot in the leg during an argument, and police are searching for a possible suspect. The Waco Police Department tells FOX 44 News they were looking for a shooter on Wednesday afternoon after a teenager received a superficial gunshot wound. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 120 block of Lyndon Circle.
WACO, TX
KCEN

2 men identified after dying from a trench collapse in Jarrell

JARRELL, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identities of the two men who died after they were buried alive when a trench collapsed in Jarrell. The two men were identified as Jimmy L. Alvarado, 20, and Jose Vargas Ramirez, 39, wrote WCSO's Lt. Russell Travis in an email to 6 News.
JARRELL, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Temple robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a robbery which occurred on Tuesday morning. Around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of N. Third Street. The suspect brought out a firearm and stole cash before fleeing the scene. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.
TEMPLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Victims in Jarrell trench collapse identified

JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victims in the trench collapse in Jarrell on June 28 have been identified. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to FOX 44 News that the two men who died in the 24-foot-deep trench are 20-year-old Jimmy Lee Alvarado and 39-year-old Jose Vargas Ramirez, both of Florence, Texas. […]
JARRELL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
fox44news.com

Woman charged with stabbing spouse at Killeen home

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police have charged a 25-year-old woman with stabbing her husband in the top of his head with a kitchen knife. Bond was set at a total of $110,000 for Jordane Shayne Pryor, who remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday. Killeen Police spokesperson...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Woman held captive, assaulted two days, arrest made

Killeen, Texas (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $150,000 for a man Killeen police say held a woman captive who was sexually assaulted over two days late in February. KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said 43-year-old ramon Justin Williams was located in the 700 block of Copperas Cove by members of the US Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive task Force and brought back to Bell County to face charges of aggravated sexual assault.
KILLEEN, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED AFTER POLICE ALERTED

Two people were arrested Saturday after Police were alerted to a wanted person entering the city of Brenham. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 8:10, Officer Connor Caskey was alerted via Washington County Dispatch of a wanted person entering the city limits of Brenham. Once the vehicle was located, Officers made contact with the driver, Deontae Brown, 22 of Killeen, and was booked for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces. Front Seat.
BRENHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Brown Hair#Fox#Nexstar Media Inc
everythinglubbock.com

Temple girl dies while attempting TikTok ‘Blackout Challenge’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 44) – An eight-year-old Temple girl is dead from self-strangulation while participating in TikTok’s “Blackout Challenge.”. The Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC) is a legal resource for parents of children harmed by social media addiction and abuse. The organization has filed two wrongful death lawsuits in the death of Lalani Erika Renee Walton – in addition to the death of nine-year-old Arriani Jaileen Arroyo of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They both died while attempting the “Blackout Challenge” – which encourages users to choke themselves with belts, purse strings or other similar items until passing out.
fox44news.com

Felony charges for kicking, killing kitten

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man is facing felony charges for kicking and killing a small kitten on Sunday. Robert Trabon Section was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals resulting in death or serious injury. Officers were called to a...
WACO, TX
WFAA

'They were mistreated very badly' | McLennan County Sheriff says more arrests coming in case of teens who were missing for six days

WACO, Texas — *Editor's note: Due to the fact that they are minors, 6 News has removed the names of the two teens who were at the center of this now-expired Amber Alert.*. More charges and arrests are to be expected in connection to the disappearance of two McGregor girls, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said during a news conference Tuesday.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Temple PD issues alert for bank customers

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The next time you make a withdrawal from the bank, you might want to make sure your money is safe – even after you leave. The Temple Police Department reports that over the past several weeks, officers have taken several reports of victims leaving the bank after withdrawing large sums of money – then being followed to their next location. When the victim stops at their next location, the suspect(s) burglarizes the victim’s vehicle and steals the money withdrawn from the bank.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KWTX

Temple PD investigating shooting, victim hospitalized

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night. Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of N.12th St. and when they arrived on scene, they found one male victim had been shot. After the shooting the victim was transported...
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy