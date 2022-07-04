ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte celebrates with annual Fourth of July parade

By DJ Bauer Reporter, ABC FOX Montana
 2 days ago
BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte might be the city of copper, but when the clock strikes July 4, everything turns red, white, and blue.

A sunny Monday morning set the stage perfectly for Butte's annual Fourth of July parade, hosted by the Butte America Foundation, as 89 floats and thousands of people patriotically painted Harrison Avenue downtown.

While the parade is a spectacular sight for anyone in attendance, this year's event will remain unforgettable for one person in particular: grand marshal Meg Murphy.

Murphy recently retired from coaching high school basketball after forty years of service in the Mining City, coaching with both Butte Central and Montana Tech, in addition to her Central playing career.

For Murphy, being selected as grand marshal of the Fourth of July parade is nothing short of a dream come true.

"I didn't think I was ready to be grand marshal because I still feel like I'm that little kid standing on the street watching, hoping I could be on a float one day," Murphy said.

Murphy also mentioned how the sense of family and a tight-knit community that a parade like this brings can't be beat.

"I've lived here all my life--I've probably lived away from here maybe four years is all, and I just love Butte," Murphy said. "I can't say enough about the Butte people, and to be [the grand marshal] is just overwhelming. I'm filled with emotion."

"It's right up there near the top," Murphy added. "My mom and dad are smiling down on me, I'm sure."

As always, the parade goes hand-in-hand with the annual fireworks show on the night of July 3. The 'M' on Big Butte lighting up the valley below remains a Mining City icon year after year.

The parade may be over, but the festivities are from it, as on Friday, July 8, the Montana Folk Festival returns to Uptown Butte, proving that, when summer comes around, there aren't many better places to be than the Mining City.

