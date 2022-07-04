ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

New Rochelle officials prepared to step up security at annual fireworks show

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zlpvp_0gUhKHVJ00

New Rochelle officials prepared to step up security at annual fireworks show 02:47

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- The Fourth of July shooting in Illinois comes as thousands of people are expected at celebrations all across the Tri-State Area.

Public safety officials are watching developments closely as they roll out security measures, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday.

Pyrotechnics were being set up along New Rochelle's waterfront for the annual "Spark the Sound" extravaganza. The city's harbor unit closed off the perimeter and Police Captain Raul Rodriguez said they will be following a security plan created months ago.

"There's a lot of manpower and we're also going to have extra manpower in the streets," Rodriguez said. "Just rest assured that we're going to have a safe show tonight. We're all prepared and yes, of course there's a heightened awareness of what happened in Illinois. However, our prayers are out there for those people in the tragic incident, but we're going to do the best, as usual."

The New Rochelle parks commissioner expected record crowds at the prime viewing locations, including Hudson Park, Joe Curtis Five Islands Park and waterfront restaurants.

"It's actually the first time in three years, since July of 2019, to where we're having our traditional and annual fireworks here on the waterfront," New Rochelle Parks Commissioner Vin Parise said.

Some residents said they will not attend the fireworks because of the crowds and concerns after the Illinois shooting.

"It's going to be too many people and it's going to be all crowded. So I can see from the street, from the window," one man said.

"Very dangerous now, this country," said Bernice Niso, a New Rochelle resident.

For people planning to come out to see the fireworks, county police will also be on hand to help with public safety efforts.

Roads will be closed off in the hours before the show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Stamford firefighters pull off two daring rescues in one day

STAMFORD, Conn. -- First responders rescued a woman trapped under a bus on Tuesday afternoon, and a woman who fell under a train a few hours later.The incidents happened just three miles apart. On Wednesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with firefighters about their busy day doing dangerous work."Sometimes, you come in and everything happens. Yesterday was just one of those days," Stamford Fire Department Capt. Brian Ohleth said.It was indeed for firefighters in the Fairfield County city.First, a woman was struck by a Connecticut Transit bus. She fell and was pinned underneath."She appeared to be in her late 20s. She was talking, which was...
STAMFORD, CT
NBC New York

NYC Mom Accused of Body-Slamming School Safety Agent to Ground

A 43-year-old mother has been arrested on a charge of assaulting a police officer for allegedly attacking a New York City school safety agent, throwing her to the ground and leaving her with a forearm laceration, authorities say. Allena Abrams, of Corsen Place, was arrested just before noon Tuesday in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

City of Yonkers to Purchase Waterfront Property Along Hudson River Creating New Ludlow Park

City-County Partnership for 3.8 Acre Purchase to Mark Largest Expansion of Yonkers Parks System in Decades. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced the City’s agreement to purchase eight parcels of land along the Hudson River in the Ludlow section of the city to be developed into a new waterfront park. The City of Yonkers and Westchester County will develop the property, to be purchased for $13 million, along with adjacent parcels to create 3.8 acres of dedicated parkland, making it the largest expansion of the Yonkers Parks system in decades.
YONKERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
New Rochelle, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Crime & Safety
News 12

Alert Center: 3 men wanted for fatal assault, robbery in the Bronx

The NYPD is asking for help in identifying the suspects linked to the death of a man in the Bronx. Police responded to a robbery call in front of 130 West 230th St. on June 25 at around 6:15 a.m. and found a 51-year-old man lying on the ground with face and head trauma.
BRONX, NY
westchesterfamily.com

54 Free Things to Do in Westchester — From Now Until the End of the Year

It can be hard to imagine that anything is free anymore. Surprisingly, there are actually tons of free and exciting things for you and your kids to enjoy throughout Westchester County. From live music to nature hikes to art and cultural events, our list features 54 ways to find new things to do in your town, or check out a new one. Happy exploring – for free!
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams announces crackdown on "ghost cars"

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams has opened up a new front in the war on crime, ordering police to seize cars with illegal paper license plates and arrest the drivers.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, hizzoner says the drivers are often up to no good, using the cars to commit violent acts.We've all heard of ghost guns, but now Adams says there are thousands of "ghost cars" on the streets of the city, traveling with fake plates. He says the drivers run red lights, break traffic laws, and can be found with illegal guns and drugs -- and the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Shooting
Shore News Network

New York Foreclosure Scammers Ordered to Repay Victim $400,000

NEW YORK, NY – A trio of foreclosure scammers have been ordered to pay back their victim, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. According to court records, Jonathan Marcus, Vincent Longobardi and Edward Doran – as well as East Coast Money Finders, Inc. – pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property and subsequently made restitution of more than $400,000 to the victim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Aide to Mayor Adams robbed by armed men in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- An aide to Mayor Eric Adams was robbed Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, and police sources say the suspects were armed.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, that aide was walking down York Street at Hudson Avenue in Vinegar Hill, when he was confronted by two men. Police sources say they blocked his path and demanded his phone and wallet, before pushing him to the ground.The aide told them, "You don't want to do this, I work for the mayor," according to sources.That's when one of the men lifted his shirt, exposing a handgun. They then ripped the aide's phone...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Mayor's Aide Robbed at Gunpoint: Sources

An aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, top law enforcement and city officials said. A member of Adams' advance team was accosted around 10:30 a.m., according to two NYPD sources and a City Hall official. Sources say the aide was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Queens man: Restaurant patrons lit his home on fire with fireworks

NEW YORK -- A Queens homeowner says illegal fireworks set his house on fire.He blames customers of a nearby restaurant, saying they were being reckless.As CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday, had fast-thinking neighbors not stepped in, the damage could've been much worse.The Khan family never expected the Fourth of July celebrations happening outside their house to get out of control."Next thing, my little son is banging on the door: 'Dad, dad, wake up, wake up.' 'What happened son?' 'The house is on fire,'" Khan said.Khan says after 9 p.m. patrons of a restaurant, which has a back patio that runs...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

3 shot in Bronx, 1 dies

NEW YORK - A 62-year-old Bronx man died in a triple shooting on July 4th. The NYPD says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Prospect Ave. Officers responded to a 911 call and found John Edwards with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save his life.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

New hope emerges in revitalization of Mastic Beach waterfront

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Bulldozers brought down a long-crumbling Long Island eyesore on Wednesday, a shuttered waterfront restaurant that was flooded during Superstorm Sandy.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the building's destruction is being hailed as a major milestone in the revitalization of a struggling beach community.It's a place of natural beauty and wildlife on Suffolk County's South Shore."It is a hidden gem whose time has come," said Frank Fugarino, president of Pattersquash Creek Civic Association.But for too long, the hamlet of Mastic Beach has also been a place of blight. Wednesday was hailed as a turning point, as an old...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

“Iron Pipeline” Has Been Shut Down in Yonkers

YONKERS – Thursday, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, and DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III announced a series of arrests in a multi-agency investigation into illegal firearms trafficking. Earlier in 2022, the Yonkers Police Department...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Goshen home destroyed in fire started by dropped sparklers

GOSHEN, N.Y. -- A fireworks accident on the Fourth of July is to blame for burning down a home in Orange County, New York.It happened Monday night in Goshen.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, neighbors are coming together to help the family that lost everything.Neighbors called it a horror show as flames ripped through a home on Corral Lane around 10 p.m."Terrifying. We came around the corner, my wife and I coming from fireworks, and the front porch and the first floor was on fire. Within 15 to 20 minutes, the house was gone," neighbor Bob Shanfield said.By Tuesday morning, the...
GOSHEN, NY
CBS New York

339 alleged criminals arrested in NYC by fugitive task force

NEW YORK -- U.S. Marshals launched a major operation in 10 cities to take some of the country's most violent criminals off the streets, and New York led the crime list.Operation North Star led to the arrests of 339 alleged violent criminals in the city. Forty-one were wanted for homicide or attempted murder, 109 for robbery, 84 for aggravated assault and 23 for sexual assault.Dramatic video shows the raids, which were mounted by a joint fugitive task force made up of U.S. Marshals and NYPD officers to help take some of the city's most dangerous criminals off the streets of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Destini Smothers' family comes face to face with accused killer in court

NEW YORK -- After an agonizing 20 months, on Wednesday, for the first time, family members came face to face with the man charged with murdering their loved one.Queens prosecutors say for months the clues pointed to Destini Smothers' former boyfriend, Kareem Flake.Smothers disappeared on Nov. 3, 2020, after celebrating her birthday with friends and Flake.A sanitation worker found her remains in the trunk of a car on March 10, 2021.An April 9 of this year, police arrested Flake in Florida. He was extradited back to New York and indicted on Wednesday.CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with Smothers' relatives, who said...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy