Connecticut State

More than a dozen Connecticut state parks reach capacity

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

State parks closed after filling to capacity on July 4 00:29

NEW YORK -- People are packing state parks across the Tri-State Area to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Wildwood, Orient and Hempstead State Park on Long Island closed after filling to capacity, but have since reopened.

More than a dozen state parks in Connecticut have been closed after filling up. Click here for the latest updates.

