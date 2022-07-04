More than a dozen Connecticut state parks reach capacity

(WTNH) – If you’re planning your summer vacation, or even a vacation later in the year, renting a home could be your best option. Locals are renting their homes on Airbnb, and they could be cheaper than hotels in some circumstances. If you’re coming to Connecticut for a...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranked among the U.S.’s most energy expensive states, according to a report. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Wednesday released its list of 2022′s Most & Least Energy-Expensive States. Connecticut was the 4th most energy expensive state. WalletHub said 27 percent of American...
NEW YORK -- New York and New Jersey have crossed a major bridge toward building the Gateway Hudson Tunnel.Governors Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy signed a $14 billion funding agreement for phase one of the project to build two new rail tunnels under the Hudson River.Both states will share the costs not covered by the federal government.Those who ride Amtrak or NJ Transit know how frustrating it can be when there are issues with the current tunnels. The project is expected to increase capacity and speed up service. "You see what you've got here -- thousands of people every couple of...
This is the first installment of Rhode Works, an Uprise RI summer series on work, labor, and unions in Rhode Island. Every summer hundreds of people from across the globe come to Block Island to work as dishwashers and waitstaff, deckhands and cleaners, at businesses catering to summer tourists. While Block Island has only around 1,000 year round residents, in the summer months the population explodes to 15,000 or 20,000, as New Englanders flock to the island for vacation. According to a report from 2000, the most recent year for which revenue estimates are available, spending by tourists on Block Island equals nearly $60 million each year. Profits from these businesses flow into the hands of a select few families out on the island, who own the majority of the tourist businesses there.
Plattsburgh, N.Y. — A simple hot dog smothered in meat sauce is a big deal in Plattsburgh. This North Country specialty known as a “Michigan” is so doggone important here that town officials declared July as Michigan Month. With the proclamation comes an annual celebration that includes a 5K road race and fun run, locally designed t-shirts and a passport that enthusiasts can get stamped at any restaurant that cook Michigans.
Four Connecticut colleges are listed among the most expensive four-year institutions in the country in a report from CBS News. The news outlet published a list of the top 50 most expensive colleges in the United States on March 10. CBS News said the ranking used information from the National...
Gasoline prices in Connecticut are continuing their steady descent after peaking in mid-June, according to officials with AAA Northeast. The statewide average price for regular gas hit $4.77 a gallon on Tuesday, down 9 cents from a week ago and 21 cents from June 14 when the average price of gas in Connecticut was $4.98. Even with the modest price drop, the price of gasoline in the state is still $1.64 per gallon higher than it was at this time a year ago.
Do you ever get the feeling someone is watching you while driving? On a portion of New York's Taconic State Parkway, a giant head is truly watching you drive by. The 19-foot hollow plaster head on a hillside is the art work of Roy Kanwit. Ron makes sculptures that are scattered all over the park. For an entrance fee, you can go see and interact with them. The outdoor museum is known as The Taconic Sculpture Park and it's open seasonally and by appointment at 518-392-5757.
For nearly 80 years The Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club has been a place for fishermen to meet up and clean fish that grew into a place to welcome Coast Guard recruits who cannot go home for the holidays. It’s been a place to host birthdays and wakes, to watch Eagles games and plan fund-raisers.
We have a lot of really beautiful places in New Jersey so picking a single place that is the most beautiful is a bit of a daunting task. We have to admit that most of our minds do venture east toward the Jersey Shore when we think of sheer natural beauty, but that doesn't mean we don't have our share of beautiful spots in every corner of the amazing Garden State.
New York's weekly tally of COVID-19 cases increased nearly 15% last week, as the omicron BA.5 subvariant fueled outbreaks on Long Island and in New York City while upstate counties remained at low risk of infection and hospital strain. New York reported 41,642 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending...
An actress who appeared in countless hit TV shows was found dead in a river in New York State. Police are continuing to investigate. On June 26, 2022, at 8:10 a.m., New York State Police from Troop D responded to 33753 Old Farm Road in the town of Cape Vincent, Jefferson County for a reported possible drowning.
Connecticut's employers say their struggling to find workers, but other states face even more difficulty, according to a new report.
Governor Ned Lamont – joined by Access Health CT, the Connecticut Department of Social Services, and the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy – today announced that additional Connecticut residents are now eligible for the Covered Connecticut program and that new benefits have been added. Initially launched in July 2021, the program has been providing health insurance at no cost to more than 800 parents and caretaker relatives in the state who meet all eligibility requirements.
It’s not anecdotal, it’s true … there is a noticeable increase in shark activity in New Jersey (overall), as well as Southern New Jersey and the Atlantic City region. Don’t take my word for it. OCEARCH, is a well respected organization that meticulously charts shark activity.
Chesapeake Bay crabbers will have reduced harvest allowances for the rest of this year under limits adopted this week in response to a worrisome drop in the Bay’s population of the popular crustaceans. In Maryland, tighter restrictions on both commercial and recreational crabbing take effect July 1, with watermen...
EDISON, N.J. -- In New Jersey, firefighters say a wildfire is now 100 percent contained in Middlesex County.Officials say the fire started just before noon Tuesday in Edison.It burned 59 acres off Meadow Road.No structures were damaged, and nobody was hurt.Officials say it was likely caused by sunlight that ignited dry brush.Firefighters say crews will stay at the scene to monitor hotspots.They warn smoke could linger in the area for hours.
Police say a 22 year old woman was shot and killed while attending a house party early this morning. Shortly after two this morning, police say a fight broke out at a house party at 29 Shultas Place and guns were fired. A massive fire work show is expected tonight...
We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
