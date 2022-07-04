Prisoner overdoses in New Haven detention facility

File photo of jail cell

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A prisoner overdosed on narcotics while in a New Haven detention facility on Sunday, according to the police.

Around 7:44 p.m. New Haven Police Officers were alerted to a prisoner having a medical emergency. Police said the Detention Facility Supervisor called for an ambulance to render proper medical care to the prisoner.

Police said officers monitored the prisoner until American Medical Response was able to arrive and transport him to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The patient was treated and released back to the detention facility with no further complications, according to police.

Police began an investigation and learned the prisoner was passed a narcotics substance from a prisoner in another cell, according to the authorities.

Camera footage caught the prisoner receiving something from another prisoner that was passed from cell to cell inside the detention facility. Police conducted interviews and learned the same information.

Police said upon initial review it appears all prisoners were searched according to policy upon entering the facility.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division are investigating the case. The inmate who passed the narcotics substance to the man that overdosed was charged with bringing a controlled substance into the detention facility.

Police said the Internal Affairs Unit will also be investigating to make sure all policies and procedures were followed by the dentition officers.