ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Prisoner overdoses in New Haven detention facility

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qaakm_0gUhJgPZ00
File photo of jail cell

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A prisoner overdosed on narcotics while in a New Haven detention facility on Sunday, according to the police.

Around 7:44 p.m. New Haven Police Officers were alerted to a prisoner having a medical emergency. Police said the Detention Facility Supervisor called for an ambulance to render proper medical care to the prisoner.

Police said officers monitored the prisoner until American Medical Response was able to arrive and transport him to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The patient was treated and released back to the detention facility with no further complications, according to police.

Police began an investigation and learned the prisoner was passed a narcotics substance from a prisoner in another cell, according to the authorities.

Camera footage caught the prisoner receiving something from another prisoner that was passed from cell to cell inside the detention facility. Police conducted interviews and learned the same information.

Police said upon initial review it appears all prisoners were searched according to policy upon entering the facility.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division are investigating the case. The inmate who passed the narcotics substance to the man that overdosed was charged with bringing a controlled substance into the detention facility.

Police said the Internal Affairs Unit will also be investigating to make sure all policies and procedures were followed by the dentition officers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

New London man charged with numerous weapons violations: police

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a New London man for various weapons violations on Wednesday morning, according to officials. Vice and intelligence investigators from the Quality-of-Life Division who work to address illicit activity and recent violent crimes in New London arrested Daniel Hunt, 34, on multiple criminal firearms charges, according to police. Hunt […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Groton police searching for missing man

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Groton police are searching for a missing man and are seeking help from the public to help locate him. Max J. Scott is a 28-year-old white male with blue eyes and brown hair, who stands 6’1 and is 200 pounds. Scott has been missing since June 25, according to authorities. According […]
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven arrestee overdoses in detention

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Sunday, New Haven Police Officers in the detention facility were alerted to a prisoner having a medical emergency. The Detention Facility Supervisor immediately called for an ambulance to render proper medical care. Officers monitored the prisoner until he was transported to Yale New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Hamden man faces federal charges after allegedly mailing threatening letters

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden man was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with mailing numerous threatening letters. According to court documents and statements, 43-year-old Garrett Santillo mailed more than 100 threatening letters containing hateful statements and threats of violence between the months of March and June. Some of his letters contained […]
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Cops, Neighbors Patrol Hill — Seeking Cops

“Did the lieutenant convince you?” Leslie Radcliffe called out to Tiemarcie Ramos, who’d walked past the Hill North police substation in search of his mother’s stolen garbage can. Ramos shrugged. Radcliffe wasn’t satisfied. Radcliffe, a Hill community activist, was helping the New Haven Police Department enlist...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford teen sentenced to 3 years in robbery-turned-shootout

STAMFORD — A city teen was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a role in an armed robbery-turned-shootout. Saequan McCandies, 16, was sentenced during a hearing at state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday to 12 years in prison suspended after three years.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prisoner#Drug Overdose#Police#American Medical Response#Yale New Haven Hospital#The Major Crimes Division#The Internal Affairs Unit
WTNH

Bridgeport woman left toddlers in hot car: police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport woman was due in court Tuesday for charges related to leaving her two children unattended in a hot car in June. Bridgeport police received multiple 911 calls on June 18 reporting that two toddlers had been left alone in a hot car. The car was left sitting in a […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

New Haven police investigate Beers St. shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting on Beers Street that left one woman injured. According to police, an officer was approached by a New Haven woman outside of Yale New Haven Hospital just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The 23-year-old woman, who was struck by gunfire, was treated for non life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New London police investigating after fireworks set off at animal shelter

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after someone allegedly shot off fireworks at the Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control in New London on the Fourth of July. Animal control employees are worried someone shot off fireworks at the animals after debris was found in the animals’ cages, according to the Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control Facebook page.
NEW LONDON, CT
bronx.com

John Edwards, 62, Murdered

On Monday, July 04, 2022, at approximately 2226 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male shot in front of 2431 Prospect Avenue, within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 62-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest, along...
BRONX, NY
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New Haven gets a permanent police chief

Rideshare drivers rallied at the state capitol in Hartford over their struggles from high gas prices, increased expenses and low pay. FIREFIGHTER VIDEO: Woman rescued from under CT Transit bus. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A woman was rescued from under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man arrested on weapon, drug charges after fleeing police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was arrested on Tuesday on multiple drug and weapon charges. According to the Waterbury Police Department, officers of the Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling the area of Fifth Street in the Brooklyn Neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. due to recent weapon and narcotics complaints in the area. Officers discovered an occupied, parked car that had multiple violations.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigating non-fatal shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a non-fatal shooting after a man arrived at Hartford hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday night. At 9:25 p.m. Hartford police responded to the hospital after a man arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities. Police identified the victim as a […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy