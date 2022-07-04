ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Travelers face flight issues during 4th of July weekend

By Brandon Raines
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6JFS_0gUhJFm400

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports more than 9 million people took to the skies over the 4th of July holiday.

However, airports across the country are facing thousands of cancelations and delays. Staffing shortages and weather conditions are said to be the reason for many of those delays and cancelations.

Flight Aware reports nearly 17,000 United States flights were delayed and more than 1,400 flights were canceled over the weekend. Another 2,000 flights have already been delayed today, along with 200 canceled flights.

How to keep pets safe during 4th of July fireworks

Staffing and pilot shortages from the pandemic have left many airports desperate for help as the number of air travelers return to numbers not seen since 2019.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg said there’s no excuse for the recent shortages after airports received a $54 billion bailout at the height of the pandemic.

“The bottom line is they need to deliver. We sent a lot of taxpayer funding, specifically for the purpose of keeping people employed at these airlines. Now, they need to have the people and the resources to get people where they need to go,” said Buttigieg.

So far today, Flight Aware reports that no flights flying in or out of Jackson have been delayed or canceled.

There’s also some delays in the roadways. AAA is predicting another 42 million Americans will be traveling by vehicle during the 4th of July. They said you might want to avoid being on the road later this afternoon when traffic is at its heaviest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distributions on Wednesday, Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of botted water to neighbors in need on Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, bottled water will be distributed at the front entrance to the Metrocenter Mall. There is a limit of one case of water per […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson approaches 2-week mark for boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is no clear date on when Jackson’s citywide boil water notice will be lifted. The city has been under a boil water notice for almost two weeks. Some neighbors said they’re anxious about the current conditions of the city’s water system. “I feel they need to come to a conclusion […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi student builds start-up restaurant to save money for college

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – McLaurin High School senior, Lakirah Alexander, took a leap of faith by building a start-up restaurant business. The restaurant is also a space where Lakirah’s late father was honored as he left behind two daughters. Recently, Lakirah’s father was killed by gun violence. Since then, she has handed over ownership to […]
FLORENCE, MS
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Roosevelt State Park

MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people around the country are traveling for the 4th of July, but a bunch of our travelers aren’t traveling very far. For another Gas Tank Getaway, this place in Central Mississippi is a popular weekend spot, even for people who live right down the road. Boats skim across the water, […]
MORTON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
City
Jackson, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. 80 temporarily closes for railroad repairs

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Kansas City Southern Railways temporarily shut down both directions on U.S. Highway 80 under the railroad bridge. “A concrete truck had struck the railroad bridge knocking a hole in, so the railroad is having to get out there and make some basic repairs […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Sidewalks being built along County Line Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A project to replace sidewalks is underway along East County Line Road in Jackson. According to the Northside Sun, drivers should keep and eye out for orange barrels and be prepared to merge into one lane in place. Jackson’s interim city engineer, Robert Lee, said the project will construct the sidewalks […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Downtown Jackson businesses vandalized over the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple businesses in the heart of downtown Jackson were hit hard by vandalism over the July 4th weekend. After returning from the holiday today, some business owners walked into what they say is a nightmare after finding their stores filled with broken glass and trashed by vandals.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week

Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices. […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Tsa#United States#U S Transportation#Aaa#Americans
wcbi.com

MSDH reporting a large increase in COVID-19 numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reports a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Numbers released today show 3,240 new cases were reported between July first and July fourth. That’s an average of more than 800 new cases a day. These numbers...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Roll-Off Dumpster Day set for July 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced the next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The dumpster will be located at Metrocenter Mall in the Dillard’s parking lot. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Preparations begin for Mississippi’s longest fireworks show

Preparations have begun for Vicksburg’s Independence Day fireworks display. The event will be hosted at the Depot Stage at 1010 Levee Street. Music will begin at 7 p.m., featuring The Chill. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The Fireworks Extravaganza event is Mississippi’s longest fireworks show.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WJTV 12

Pediatric COVID cases rising for the first time since May

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pediatric COVID-19 cases are rising in America. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 76,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said the cause in cases surging is because safety measures like wearing masks and social distancing have not been as […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Hundreds of people line up for Watermelon Classic

JACKSON, Miss. — The Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic 5K brought hundreds of runners and walkers out in Jackson on the Fourth of July. Nearly 900 participants lined up outside the Mississippi Ag Museum and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Lakeland Drive. Following the race, fresh cold watermelon...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Back2School health, wellness fest to be held at JHCHC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host the Back2School Health and Wellness Fest 2022 from July 18 to 29. Get a head start on the new school year while a variety of local providers offer health and wellness resources for children and families including: School physicals Vaccines […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water distribution at Tougaloo Community Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Tuesday, July 5. Distribution will take place at the Tougaloo Community Center located at 318 Vine Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. Neighbors will be limited to one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Headliners announced for Red Brick Roads Festival

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 6th Annual Red Brick Roads Music and Arts Festival will take place in Olde Towne Clinton on August 26-27, 2022. The steering committee announced Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience will be headlining on Saturday evening, and Happy Landing will headline the Friday evening lineup. Attendees will be able to […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy