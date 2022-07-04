Travelers face flight issues during 4th of July weekend

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports more than 9 million people took to the skies over the 4th of July holiday.

However, airports across the country are facing thousands of cancelations and delays. Staffing shortages and weather conditions are said to be the reason for many of those delays and cancelations.

Flight Aware reports nearly 17,000 United States flights were delayed and more than 1,400 flights were canceled over the weekend. Another 2,000 flights have already been delayed today, along with 200 canceled flights.

Staffing and pilot shortages from the pandemic have left many airports desperate for help as the number of air travelers return to numbers not seen since 2019.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg said there’s no excuse for the recent shortages after airports received a $54 billion bailout at the height of the pandemic.

“The bottom line is they need to deliver. We sent a lot of taxpayer funding, specifically for the purpose of keeping people employed at these airlines. Now, they need to have the people and the resources to get people where they need to go,” said Buttigieg.

So far today, Flight Aware reports that no flights flying in or out of Jackson have been delayed or canceled.

There’s also some delays in the roadways. AAA is predicting another 42 million Americans will be traveling by vehicle during the 4th of July. They said you might want to avoid being on the road later this afternoon when traffic is at its heaviest.

