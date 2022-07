James Farrell Duncan, age 85, of Enterprise, AL. died Monday, July 5, 2022 at Southeast Health. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 8, 2022, at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Enterprise Chapel. Burial will follow in Weed Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter (P.O. Box 1170 Dothan, AL 36302).

