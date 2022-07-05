ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Bodies of men killed in Shoreline trench collapse recovered

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abmus_0gUhIzyL00

SHORELINE, Wash. — The bodies of two men who were killed in a trench collapse at a backyard construction site in Shoreline were recovered on Wednesday morning.

Shoreline fire crews were called to Northwest 163rd Street in Shoreline’s Highland Terrace neighborhood on Monday.

According to the fire department, a “very deep,” 20-foot-long trench collapsed, trapping and killing a man in his 30s and another man in his 60s.

Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan said the two men were working at the bottom of the very steep slope and believes dirt fell from the top.

Officials say shoring was used in the trench, but not a trench box, which is designed to keep dirt from caving in.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, “When trenches reach a depth of 5 feet or more, OSHA requires contractors to use a protective system.”

“I’ve been in the service for about 30 years. I’ve been on trench rescues and so forth I have never had such a complicated site,” said Cowan.

Crews had been working to recover the bodies since Monday, with the two men being about 20 feet below the surface.

Cowan said without the proper equipment like a ditch box it could be dangerous and even deadly to try to dig the victims out.

The victims’ bodies were recovered at around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday and were taken to the medical examiner’s office.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

MDUES
3d ago

No excuse for this loose of life. Shoring as well as some basic trench safety would have prevented this. RIP.

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Medical Examiner Identifies Two Workers Killed in Shoreline Trench Collapse

A construction company owner and a worker were identified Wednesday afternoon as the two people killed in a trench collapse that occurred Monday as they tried to replace a damaged sewer connection in Shoreline. David Ameh, 66, and Demetrius Sellers, 32, died from suffocation during the collapse, the King County...
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

One person hospitalized after Everett stabbing

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are looking for a suspect after an early morning stabbing. Police were called to the area of Lombard and Everett Avenue at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person stabbed. Officers called for medics after finding a victim with a stab...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Body of 20-year-old swimmer recovered from Green River

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the search for a missing swimmer near the Green River Gorge originally aired June 25, 2022. The body of a 20-year-old male swimmer missing from the Green River Gorge area since June 25 was recovered Wednesday, the King County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) announced.
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoreline, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Shoreline, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Trench#Trapping#Rescue Mission#Accident#Northwest 163rd Street In#Highland Terrace#Osha
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Videos Show Richard Russell's Final Moments Before Shocking Plane Crash

Newly-released videos from the Port of Seattle show the moments leading up to an airport worker crashing a stolen airplane nearly four years ago. Surveillance footage obtained by KOMO shows 28-year-old Richard Russell using a tow vehicle to pull a Horizon Air Q400 aircraft onto the tarmac before climbing into the cockpit on August 10, 2018. Nearby co-workers weren't even aware of Russell's actions, which happened six hours into his shift, according to reporters.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Two die while attempting to repair residential sewer line

Two individuals who were part of a crew working to repair a fractured sewer line Monday July 4, 2022 around 1:30pm died after the trench they were in collapsed around them. They were working in the backyard of a residence at the 600 block of NW 163rd St in Shorewood Hills I in the Highland Terrace neighborhood of Shoreline.
SHORELINE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting victim found dead near Auburn Golf Course

AUBURN, Wash. — A shooting victim was found dead in the road across from the Auburn Golf Course. The golf course is located at 29630 Green River Road Southeast. Shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, Auburn police officers were called to a report of shots fired near the golf course.
AUBURN, WA
Nationwide Report

81-year-old man dead, 71-year-old woman and another person injured after a crash near Shoreline (Shoreline, WA)

On Monday morning, an 81-year-old man lost his life while two people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Shoreline. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at approximately 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 near 145th Street. The early reports showed that a 2001 Ford F-350 was in the left lane when it made an erratic lane change and crashed into a black 2021 Kia Niro, causing the driver to lose control and the car flipped over.
SHORELINE, WA
KING 5

Business owner temporarily closing Tacoma restaurant location after string of shootings

TACOMA, Wash. — Following a string of shootings in Tacoma, one business owner said he's closing one of his restaurant locations until his workers feel safe returning. “One day, when [staff are] comfortable coming back and we open up the place again, but until that comfort level is there, that security that they need to feel comfortable coming in, we’re going to keep the store closed,” said Lewis Rudd, the CEO of Ezell's Famous Chicken.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Manhunt underway for Lynnwood shooting suspect Lane Scott Phipps

LYNNWOOD — Lynnwood Police Department has probable cause for the arrest of Lane Scott Phipps DOB/02-22-1996. He is described as 5’11”, 185lbs, with blue eyes. He is wanted for Assault 1st Degree, Felony Harassment, and additional crimes committed on July 5, 2022, at the Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull. He also has active warrants for his arrest including Attempted Murder out of Whatcom County, and Escape from Community Custody from the Department of Corrections.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in Renton house fire

One person was killed and another was rescued from a house fire in Renton on Sunday, the Renton Regional Fire Authority announced. Renton firefighters first tweeted about the fire on the 1600 block of Pierce Avenue Southeast at 2:40 p.m. The fire was knocked down about 10 minutes later. According...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
117K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy