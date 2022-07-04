ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Expanded good Samaritan immunity could be on the way

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rVrj_0gUhIruX00

Harrisburg Pa. — With nearly 13,000 lives being saved by Narcan, the state house has moved to expand existing Good Samaritan immunity in anticipation of new opioid reversal drugs being authorized by the FDA.

The bill passed with a 200-0 vote.

In 2014, the General Assembly passed Act 139 , providing Good Samaritan immunity to those who administer naloxone, commonly known by its trade name, Narcan. “Next generation” opioid reversal drugs will likely soon receive FDA approval. House Bill 2527 would expand Act 139 to include protections for use of the new reversal drugs as well.

Act 139 is meant to allay fears of prosecution for someone that witnesses an overdose by providing immunity from prosecution to those that call 911 in "good faith."

Those who call 911 must provide their full name and location and wait for EMS to arrive to avoid prosecution.

From 2018 to January 2022, the PA Department of Health reports more than 67,000 doses of Narcan have been administered by EMS with still tens of thousands more administered by others. According to the Commission on Crime and Delinquency, these doses saved the lives of nearly 12,700 people.

Its broad distribution comes from the Naloxone for First Responders Program , which started in 2017. The program provides organizations and individuals who may encounter someone overdosing with free kits containing intranasal naloxone doses.

In 2021, an estimated 5,224 Pennsylvanians died because of an opioid overdose per information available at OpenDataPA .

House Bill 2527 now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdac.com

Improved PA Home Health Care Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would help improve access to home health care services in PA by making permanent two regulations waived during the COVID-19 pandemic was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf. Prior to the pandemic, non-physician practitioners were unable to order or oversee orders for home health care services. Additionally, registered nurses were not able to perform remote visits to patients in need of home health care services. Due to great need, those regulations were waived during the pandemic. House Bill 2401, now Act 30 of 2022, makes these exceptions permanent, so health care services are more accessible to individuals who cannot leave their homes to obtain care or treatment.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

New online therapy provider opens for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — A new telehealth option is available for Pennsylvanians dealing with mental health struggles. Eileen Hunt, a licensed counselor, started Maple Hill Counseling in May of this year. According to Maple Hill’s website, Hunt specializes in the treatment of adolescents and adults dealing with “anxiety, depression, stress management, adjustment, and relationship issues.” Maple...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Harrisburg, PA
Government
abc27.com

Four Pennsylvania laws that are just plain weird

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Every state has its laws that residents might consider antiquated, useless, or just plain silly. Did you know that Pennsylvania has some laws that may not feel like, well, actual laws?. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PublicSource

PA’s controversial mental health law on involuntary treatment stands to get a test run more than 3 years after its passing

Paul and Christine, of Montgomery County, know what it feels like to helplessly watch their child’s mental health deteriorate.  After two hospitalizations in 2020 and 2021 for mental health crises, their 30-year-old son stopped taking his medication and following other aspects of his treatment plan. He rarely leaves his room, doesn’t make eye contact and […] The post PA’s controversial mental health law on involuntary treatment stands to get a test run more than 3 years after its passing appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Homepage, published by Hazelwood Initiative

Prioritizing the needs of Pennsylvanians

19th District State Rep. Aerion AbneyPhoto courtesy of Rep. Abney. By Pennsylvania 19th District State Representative, Aerion Abney. Welcome to the new 19th Legislative District. I am honored to serve as your new State Representative and be your champion in Harrisburg. I am in the process of getting my District Office staffed and will be making plans to begin remote office locations later this summer and into the fall. Stay tuned for further details about our remote office days and what days we’ll be in Hazelwood. In the interim, please visit my legislative website (https://pahouse.com/abney/) for frequent updates, and to sign up for my weekly e-newsletter.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Samaritan#Naloxone#Drugs#Crime#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The General Assembly#House#Ems#First Responders Program#Pennsylvanians
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marc Stier: We need a budget for all Pennsylvanians

It appears that state budget negotiations are continuing and we may have some announcement of a budget deal in the next day or so. The last few weeks of public debate in Harrisburg have been deeply revealing of the different approaches of the two parties. One of those parties has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
therecord-online.com

Regulatory relief for home health care becomes permanent in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – Temporary regulatory relief for some health care workers during the pandemic has now become permanent, removing a burden of uncertainty and giving health groups more flexibility to care for patients. The legislation gives home health care workers who aren’t physicians the ability to order or oversee...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

State's Carbon Rule Now in Effect

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Fossil fuel power plants in Pennsylvania now formally must comply with a new state rule on carbon effects. Governor Tom Wolf's climate rule went into effect this past Friday that makes the state's coal and natural gas-fired power plants pay for each ton of carbon dioxide they release. The new mandate makes the plants start tracing and capping their emissions, as well, in an attempt to cut greenhouse gas pollution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania Game Commission urges hunters to support ending “pink envelopes”

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking hunters to support a bill that would make it easier to obtain an antlerless deer license. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over-the-counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Urging Homeowners To Consider Flood Insurance Ahead Of Severe Weather Threat

An often-overlooked threat by homeowners is the risk of flooding. Heavy rains caused by distant hurricanes and thunderstorms could spell disaster for the uninsured. Businesses and homeowners are encouraged to consider flood insurance due to the upcoming hurricane season. According to a PA Insurance Department press release, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, you should consider getting flood insurance. Reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, urged property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms. These floods may be occurring frequently throughout the summer months and into the fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Property tax and rent rebate program deadline extended in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanians are now getting property tax and rental rebate disbursements. More than 260,000 older and disabled Pennsylvanias have applied through the Pennsylvania Rebate Program for rent and property taxes paid last year. For those wanting to apply, the deadline has been extended this year to December 31. You can find an application and requirements at this link.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Annual tax, rent rebates being issued to older, disabled Pennsylvanians

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Property tax and rent rebates issued by the commonwealth will be disbursed starting July 1. Homeowners and renters aged 65 and older and people with disabilities receive the rebates if they meet income requirements. The rebates are distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program which is one of five programs supported by the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces More Than $2 Million in Funding to Support Business Growth in Allegheny and Cumberland Counties

Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of two new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support business growth in Allegheny and Cumberland counties that will help create and retain 24 jobs. “The PIDA loans approved today will provide the support needed for these businesses to create...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy