ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

As Rhode Islanders celebrate the Fourth of July, political worries fill the air

By Tom Mooney, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago

BRISTOL – As Americans celebrate 246 years of these United States, angry divisions seem as much on display this year as patriotic bunting.

In the days leading up to the Fourth of July, a split U.S. Supreme Court revoked women’s constitutional right to abortion , eased control over the carrying of loaded guns and limited regulation of fossil fuel emissions – watershed decisions igniting both public outrage and triumphant joy.

In Boston on Saturday, masked members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched along the Freedom Trail that marks Revolutionary War sites. In Providence on Sunday, the entertainment nonprofit AS220 hosted a music festival titled: The F--- the Fourth Fest.

Festival organizers said the provocative title was a denunciation of the Declaration of Independence, which had birthed a nation that consolidated “wealth and power through genocide, slavery, theft and cultural erasure, leaving wounds so deep that today they threaten to rip its constituent myths to shreds.”

Out-of-state patients: McKee plans executive order to protect RI abortion providers

Disheartened by disunity

Under the night skies of exploding fireworks and along parade routes like Bristol’s, home to one of the nation’s oldest Independence Day celebrations , the fragmentation of America seemed to be on many people’s worried minds.

“I can’t remember it this bad even during all the dissension of the Vietnam War,” said 79-year-old George Gerrard on Sunday evening as he sat on the slopping grass outside Cumberland High School waiting for the shower of fireworks to begin.

Beyond the divisive issues addressed by the Supreme Court, Gerrard, a political independent (“I support whoever can best serve the country in a meaningful way’’) rattled off a host of other concerns: inflation, the nation’s astronomical debt, a nonsensical energy policy that now has energy-rich America looking to buy oil from Venezuela … and Kamala Harris.

Just imagine, Gerrard said, if President Joe Biden can’t finish out his term during this precarious moment in history: “We’ll have Miss Giggles. All she does is smile and giggle about everything.”

Veterans Voice: On the Fourth of July, remember our vets who fought and died to gain our independence

To some, the rift begins at the top

A possible solution for all the ugly discord? “We have to get elected officials ... that worry about this country first, before anything else," said Gerrard.

A Frisbee toss away, Debra and Mike Cournoyer, of Cumberland, were enjoying a few snacks before the fireworks show and sharing Gerrard’s concerns that much of the nation's divisiveness can be blamed on politicians who practice it daily without remorse.

It’s as if members of Congress have all sworn an oath to their political parties instead of loyalty to their country, said Debra Cournoyer, 54,

“Whether they are a Democrat or a Republican, none of them will cross party lines, even if they don’t believe what they’re saying,” she said. “It’s so frustrating. It should be what’s good for the country.”

“We need new people, with new ideas” and more courage, she said, which is why she supports congressional term limits.

Sitting nearby, Brittany Jacques, 35, admitted being anxious about the country's future, worried about the polarization of ideas and the ramifications of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Before I had the twins, I had a miscarriage and a D&C” – a medical procedure to remove tissue from inside a woman’s uterus. “Now that could be illegal.”

States like Rhode Island and Massachusetts have moved to protect a woman’s right to an abortion. “I hope others will, too,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRz8A_0gUhIq1o00

On Hope Street, 'I’m certainly not looking to move to Canada or anywhere else'

By 8 a.m. Monday in Bristol, Libby Baril, 58, and several friends had already claimed their usual spot along Hope Street for the passing parade.

The problem with America today, Baril said, is “no one listens to each other anymore. There’s no middle ground. We used to be able to talk to each other.”

She wasn’t optimistic things would change soon for the better. Her suggestion?

“We need to implode.”

Was she sounding revolutionary simply because this was the anniversary day of independence?

No, she said. “We need to stop and start all over again.”

A block away, however, Stephanie Heavey-Pascoe had decided on another path.

“I’m choosing joy,” said the 38-year-old accountant from Bristol. “You can be fixated on all the negative, but is there anything that is defined by a single thing?

“Oh, I’m nervous, I’m concerned,” she said. “Being a Christian and a woman in this country, I have a lot of mixed emotions. But if you let the negative and the evil win, you are just giving up. I’m going to take the opportunity to help people in my community and hope others do the same.

“I’m certainly not looking to move to Canada or anywhere else.”

What were RI's best and worst political ads?: Here are some of the most memorable

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: As Rhode Islanders celebrate the Fourth of July, political worries fill the air

Comments / 4

Politics su*k
1d ago

For the record, the SCOTUS DIDN'T revoke abortion, so STOP saying that. All they did was to take abortion out of the hands of the Federal government and put it in the states hands, that's it. Stop spreading MISINFORMATION.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Highest-earning counties in Rhode Island

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau....
POLITICS
GoLocalProv

L.E.O.B.O.R., L.E.O.B.O.R., L.E.O.B.O.R. - Raymond Two Hawks Watson

L.E.O.B.O.R., L.E.O.B.O.R., L.E.O.B.O.R. . . . I hope Rhode Islanders are as tired of reading about it as I am of writing about it. Unfortunately, because the General Assembly has not moved on any amendment or repeal of the Act, the L.E.O.B.O.R. problem persists. Generally, a law enforcement officer's bill...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Reed to tour small businesses in Warren

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed will be touring small businesses in Warren Wednesday. Reed will be joined by Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman for the tour. The two will make stops at O&G Studio, Taylor Box, and Hope & Main. They’ll hold a small business...
WARREN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Providence, RI
City
Cumberland, RI
City
Bristol, RI
Bristol, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Uprise RI

Nina Wolff Landau: Protecting abortion rights is a fight, not a political game

A couple of weeks ago I ran into Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea at a brewery. With Roe v. Wade about to be overturned and the nation wrestling with the latest in a long string of mass-shootings, I wanted to ask her why she had canvassed for and donated to former Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello, who was endorsed by Rhode Island Right to Life (a far-right anti-choice organization) and the NRA. Her answer revealed a deep flaw in the way many politicians approach the fight for abortion rights and reproductive justice.
WOONSOCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND MILITARY PENSIONS

STATE HOUSE – Rep. Camille F. J. Vella-Wilkinson and Sen. Walter S. Felag, Jr. are happy to announce that going forward, all military pensions will be exempt from state taxation due to a provision in the recently approved FY 2023 state budget. Representative Vella-Wilkinson, a Navy veteran and member...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Uprise RI

“These living conditions are deplorable”: Block Island worker calls for livable housing, safe working conditions, and time off for summer staff

This is the first installment of Rhode Works, an Uprise RI summer series on work, labor, and unions in Rhode Island. Every summer hundreds of people from across the globe come to Block Island to work as dishwashers and waitstaff, deckhands and cleaners, at businesses catering to summer tourists. While Block Island has only around 1,000 year round residents, in the summer months the population explodes to 15,000 or 20,000, as New Englanders flock to the island for vacation. According to a report from 2000, the most recent year for which revenue estimates are available, spending by tourists on Block Island equals nearly $60 million each year. Profits from these businesses flow into the hands of a select few families out on the island, who own the majority of the tourist businesses there.
ABC6.com

General Assembly approves affordable housing bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island General Assembly passed a bill that would make information regarding where affordable housing is available easier to access. The bill will require the Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation to keep an up-to-date online affordable housing database. The website would have information about low and moderate income housing throughout the Ocean State, as well as contact information needed to rent or buy the units.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Political Polarization#Americans#U S Supreme Court#The White Supremacist#Patriot Front
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Beaches packed for the Fourth of July

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR — Monday's perfect summer weather attracted thousands of people to Rhode Island's beaches for the Fourth of July. A packed Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett was one of the state's most popular spots. "It's very, very, very crowded," Max Nichols said. "Packed like it's literally so...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Boston

White supremacy group gathers in Boston: "It was out of place for sure"

BOSTON -- The holiday weekend brought a disturbing sight to Boston on Saturday: a group of white supremacists. Wearing masks and parading through the streets of downtown Boston, the group called Patriot Front, made their presence known. There were several dozen wearing "Reclaim America" shirts but they never showed their faces. Some of the men carried police shields and flags. The group was confronted with opposition as they tried to make their way around the city. "Y'all just a bunch of cowards from out of state, ain't even your town," one man to them. "Run away cowards run away."Many in the group...
BOSTON, MA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warwick (RI)

Warwick, Rhode Island, famously known as the “City by the Bay,” offers all-year fun for the neighborhood and tourists. From recreational areas and oceanfront, golf clubs and beacons, innumerable stores, and feasting choices, Warwick has got something for everyone no matter the preference. The city is entertaining, and...
WARWICK, RI
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

CODAC buys new building for its headquarters – Richard Asinof

The purchase reflects the continued growth of Rhode Island’s oldest, largest nonprofit outpatient provider of treatment of opioid use disorders. After a seven-year search that included exploring more than 30 potential properties, CODAC has closed on the purchase of a new building to serve as its agency headquarters, at 45 Royal Little Drive in Providence, according to Linda E. Hurley, president and CEO.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy