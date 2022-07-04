ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Now you can read your favourite newspaper on your tablet or phone with the launch of The Mail+

By Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Mail is proud to announce the launch of The Mail+, a brilliantly easy way to read your favourite newspaper on your tablet or phone.

You can now enjoy every single article in the paper, plus extra photos, videos and lots of utterly addictive interactive puzzles — and save a fortune on the price of the printed newspaper.

At The Mail+ you can choose to read the paper in the traditional newspaper format, with pages that are an exact replica of the printed ones.

Alternatively, peruse them in an exciting new web format which makes reading on a mobile so easy. If you’re a current subscriber, you just need to update your app and log in.

Take advantage of our launch offer and you can get The Mail+ for just £1 — yes, £1 — for the first THREE MONTHS.

And now all The Mail+ subscribers (new and existing) will get 150 Nectar Points at the end of every month without having to enter their Unique Numbers each day.

Alternatively, sign up to The Mail+ for a year for just £65 and we’ll give you 3,000 FREE Nectar points worth £15!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYe53_0gUhIoVa00

You’ll find so much to love, with all the quality and values that make the Mail so special. Simply go to mailplus.co.uk to see us on the internet, or go to mailsubscriptions.co.uk to subscribe.

You’ll find lots of great extras, including unmissable podcasts from the Mail’s star writers such as Sarah Vine and Liz Jones. While our weekly smash hit Palace Confidential video show has all the latest royal gossip and inside stories.

Every afternoon we publish a 5pm update and email, exclusively for The Mail+ readers, packed with agenda-setting scoops and must-read comment pieces that will appear in the following day’s paper.

There’s a fabulous Best Of section crammed with terrific articles — including delicious, simple recipes and all parts of our big book serialisations that you might have missed.

And you can catch up all week on our two unbeatable magazines: Weekend for all the best TV picks; and gorgeous, glamorous You, Britain’s best-read women’s magazine. Again, you can read them in the print format or in the new web view.

Then there are our incredible interactive puzzles: crosswords, sudokus, brain-training kurosus and lots, lots more. All the puzzles you love in the paper brought to life as never before. And you’ll find THOUSANDS more in our incredible archive of previously published puzzles.

The Mail+ will change the way you see your favourite newspaper — and save you money.

What are you waiting for? Start your £1 for three months trial of The Mail+ today at mailsubscriptions.co.uk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfNaO_0gUhIoVa00

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

WhatsApp will soon let you hide your online status

The more control that social media platforms give us over our accounts, the better. For as much data as we hand over when we create said accounts, it’s the least the companies can do in return. That’s why we were excited to learn that WhatsApp is seemingly working on a new feature that will allow users to hide their online status.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

WhatsApp is set to launch a 'stealth mode' that hides your online status so you can use the app without being seen

WhatsApp is working on a new ‘stealth mode’ that hides your online status. This feature will let users scroll through the app without their friends or contacts knowing. 'There may be different reasons why people want to use WhatsApp in stealth mode: for example, some users want to use WhatsApp without being disturbed by other people, or they feel stalked by someone,’ according to WABetaInfo, which first spotted the feature.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Jones
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Connected to Wifi But No Internet? How to Fix it

Isn’t it annoying when our phone is connected to WiFi but without internet? Well, having a WiFi connection doesn’t necessarily mean you can access the online world. Sometimes, you see an exclamation sign on the WiFi symbol. This clearly indicates that your device is not connected to the internet.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

What Ever Happened to Yahoo! Messenger?

If you're old enough to remember a world without smartphones, you've probably heard about Yahoo! Messenger (or Yahoo! the search engine), even if you've never used it. The instant messaging client was never the most popular of its kind, but for many years, it was close enough to keep trying, introducing many features years before they became the norm.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspaper Format#Mobile#The Mail#Free Nectar#Mailplus Co Uk#Palace Confidential
Android Police

WhatsApp is about to supercharge message reactions, surpassing even Telegram

WhatsApp has been generally slow to roll out new features. This is unlike Telegram, which keeps adding major new features to its platform every few months. Slowly but steadily though, the Facebook-owned company has been working on bridging this gap and further enhancing your messaging experience with some useful upgrades like the ability to send files up to 2GB in size, add up to 512 people in a group, and Communities. In May 2022, the company rolled out WhatsApp message reactions as a way to let you express yourself better. However, you were limited to using only six basic emoji as reactions. Less than two months later, WhatsApp is working on fixing this limitation.
INTERNET
The US Sun

Facebook DOWN – users unable to login over mysterious outage

FACEBOOK is down for some users amid a mysterious outage. The social network experienced a spike in problem reports on Monday, according to Down Detector. The problem doesn't appear to be widespread at the moment. But several users have complained on rival social networks like Twitter already. Most appear to...
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

etisalat Launches Free Voice & Vdeo Calling App, 'GoChat Messenger'

Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, announced the launch of GoChat Messenger, an all-in-one free voice and video calling app, giving customers the flexibility of accessing unique features within one application. GoChat Messenger offers a hassle-free experience for customers to easily make and receive voice and video calls, chat...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Technology
komando.com

Privacy how-to: Hide notifications on your phone’s lock screen

Our phones contain much of our personal lives in today’s digital world. From conversations to social media to our private photos, we have many things we may not want the world to see on our phones. Tap or click here to see six social media privacy mistakes you’re making.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Meta's new AI model can translate 200 different languages and enable 25 billion translations across its apps thanks to 'one of world's fastest AI supercomputers,' CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces

Meta's new AI model can translate 200 different languages - including many low-resource ones not supported by current translation systems - thanks to the work of what CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls 'one of the world's fastest supercomputers.'. The company dubs its effort No Language Left Behind (NLLB) and it hopes...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Apps and advertisers are coming for your lock screen, and it’s going to be exhausting

Your phone’s lock screen is the hottest new real estate in tech. Apple made the iPhone’s lock screen a centerpiece of iOS 16, giving users more control over how theirs looks and works. But while Apple talked about pretty clock fonts and nifty color-matched wallpapers, it also showed off a world in which your lock screen is more than just a security measure; it’s becoming another surface on which companies can put information, apps, and even ads. Apple’s far from the only company thinking about this, too. TechCrunch reports that Glance, a lock screen content company (which apparently is a thing!), is already in talks with US carriers and plans to launch on some Android phones in the US in the next two months.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

466K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy